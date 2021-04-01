The Rockies knew what they were up against, facing the Dodgers, the reigning world series champion and Clayton Kershaw, the three-time National League CY Young winner, on opening day.
It didn’t help that they had to do it without Nolan Arenado, who was traded to the Cardinals in a major offseason shakeup. But the Rockies held their own, defeating the Dodgers 8-5.
Unlikely standouts propelled the Rockies on Thursday. There was Chris Owings, who got the start at second instead of Ryan McMahon. Manager Bud Black gave Owings the coveted opening day slot because he thought Owings, a right-handed batter, would do better against the left-handed Kershaw.
Black’s instinct paid off — Owings went 3-3 at the plate and had an RBI, in addition to coming up with a double play on defense. He also had two stolen bases.
There was also Josh Fuentes, who looks so much like his cousin Arenado that his teammates sometimes have to do a double take. He also proved that he can play like Arenado, making two double plays and getting a hit and RBI.
Veterans Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story also did their part. Blackmon scored for the Rockies in the sixth inning, and Story had two hits.
Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez, who struggled in spring training with his fastball command, had some trouble early on. But the Rockies got lucky — a ball sent over the centerfield line from Cody Bellinger was counted as an RBI single instead of a home run. Justin Turner thought that Raimel Tapia had caught the ball, and ran back to first base. Bellinger then passed him and was called out, so the Dodgers were credited with just one run instead of two.
Márquez had to throw 92 pitches to get through four innings, but escaped with allowing just one run. Chi Chi Gonzalez didn’t look sharp either, allowing five hits and two runs in two innings pitched. Daniel Bard, the 2020 National League comeback player of the year, also had trouble. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the ninth, but Bard got the Rockies out of the bind. It was Owings who grabbed the last out.