The U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships, scheduled for July at the Air Force Academy, have been canceled.
The event was to be played at Eisenhower Golf Club from July 13-18 and was to be the first USGA event held on a military course.
The USGA announced the cancellation Friday morning, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. It also canceled the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur the following week in Minnesota.
The events will not be rescheduled.
“Our primary focus when making determinations around championships continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of Championships for the USGA. “While we are incredibly disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel our two junior championships, we know it is the right one.”
The events would have required 100 qualifiers in 41 states from late May through early July.
“Given that juniors in most parts of the country are not physically attending school at this time, we did not feel comfortable asking them to compete in qualifying events,” said Bodenhamer. “We considered postponement but knowing that school will restart in many places around the country in August, we did not believe it was a viable option.”
The USGA previously postponed the U.S. Women’s Open until Dec. 10-13 in Houston. The men’s U.S. Open was pushed back to Sept. 17-20 in New York.
Air Force announced Thursday that its June sports camps would not take place this year.