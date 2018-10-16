UNLV hasn’t forgotten what Air Force took from it last year.
The Rebels raced to a 27-0 lead Oct. 14, 2017 at Falcon Stadium before Air Force pulled off a stunner, rallying for a 34-30 victory.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, UNLV finished the season 5-7 — falling one victory shy of a bowl game.
Ouch.
“I just think we got complacent,” UNLV defensive lineman Jameer Outsey said. “Guys having too much fun, talking to the crowd; we just wasn’t focused in on what was at hand — and they were. We just didn’t have the right kind of want to beat a team like that.”
For a Rebels program that has been to just one bowl game since 2000 — the Heart of Dallas Bowl after the 2013 season — it was the kind of loss that led to introspection.
“That doesn’t just happen in one game,” said tailback Lexington Thomas, whose team lost four games last year in which it led or was tied at halftime. “That happens throughout the season. It’s stuff way back in practice that leads to it. It’s not finishing a rep in practice.”
It doesn’t look likely that UNLV (2-4, 0-2 Mountain West) will come as close to a bowl game this year. Since quarterback Armani Rogers went out with a foot injury that could sideline him for another month the Rebels have been outscored 109-42 in losses to New Mexico and Utah State. It still must face West Division powers Fresno State and San Diego State, as well as travel to Hawaii. Its struggles have it entering Friday night’s game against Air Force as 12-point home underdogs.
But as the Falcons (2-4, 0-3) also face long — though not insurmountable — odds of making a bowl run, how sweet would it be for the Rebels to be the ones to provide a blow to those chances that proves fatal?
“If they want to come after us, great,” Air Force cornerback Dailen Sutton said. “We’re going to go out there and bang it out the same way if they’re a rival or just any team.”
It’s not like UNLV is devoid of talent without their dynamic sophomore quarterback. The rest of the roster had a hand in keeping the Rebels within one score until the final 4 minutes at USC in September. Thomas, who broke a 55-yard touchdown run against Air Force, is still there and on pace for 1,000-plus yards.
“No question, absolutely,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said when asked if Thomas has NFL potential.
“In fact, there are going to be a good number of guys on their team that we’ll face on Friday night that will play in the NFL.”