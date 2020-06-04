The United Soccer League announced Thursday a provisional return to play on July 11 after the league’s board of governors voted to resume the season, but there’s more to be figured out before any more games are played.
The USL and the United Soccer League Players Association, the acknowledged bargaining agent for the players, still need to reach an agreement on what compensation will look like for the altered season. The USLPA viewed the vote to resume play, instead of possibly abandoning the season, as a positive.
“While there has been no agreement reached regarding proposed economic relief or return to play protocols, we view today’s vote as a positive first step for the League in articulating what a season may look like,” the USLPA release reads. “Players remain hopeful for a continuation of the 2020 season. We continue to work with all Players to ensure that any potential return to play is done in a manner that is safe and responsible.”
The USL acknowledged both the need to reach further agreements with the players and finalize the structure of an altered season.
“While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines,” the league’s release reads. “USL HQ also remains in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions.”
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC won its only game of the season to date, a 2-1 result at Oklahoma City, on March 7 before the coronavirus pandemic put the remainder of the season in question.