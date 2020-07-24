Row upon row of cardboard cutouts have now witnessed something most actual fans have not.
A pitchers’ duel between Colorado and Texas.
The Rangers squeaked by the Rockies 1-0, opening this unique season in unique style in their new ballpark. These were staffs that had given up the most runs in the National League over the past two years and the second-most in the American League in that span, but it didn’t look like it on Friday as a 60-game season began.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the stadium was mostly empty as Lance Lynn and the Rangers’ bullpen had enough to win after German Marquez surrendered a two-out RBI double to Rougned Odor in the sixth. The cardboard cutouts replaced the fans in the lower sections, providing faces but leaving the unnatural silence in the stadium.
“It was a lot different, obviously,” said outfielder David Dahl, who collected all three Rockies hits – including the first two in the history of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. “We have a lot of fans we get a lot of adrenaline off of them, but we have to come up with different ways to get that adrenaline up.”
The pitchers had no problem generating energy.
Marquez cruised through five hitless innings before Danny Santana ripped a one-out double in the sixth for Texas’ first hit. Rockies manager Bud Black visited the mound as Marquez was at 85 pitches – his target for the night – and the Rangers had two left-handed hitters due up. But Black said he gave no consideration to removing him and did not have a lefty working in the bullpen.
“I did know that I was going to stick with German,” Black said, noting the life his 25-year-old starter still had on his pitches.
Marquez struck out Joey Gallo for the second out before giving up Odor’s double. He exited with 94 pitches, having allowed two hits and one run through 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks.
Lynn went even longer, throwing 108 pitches – most of any of the 30 starters in season openers on Thursday and Friday. He struck out nine, walked four and gave up two hits in six innings.
The Rockies had baserunners in seven innings. Their best chance to tie the game came in the eighth when Dahl reached second with one out and Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado were due up. Blackmon struck out, Arenado saw only one pitch near the strike zone as he walked and Daniel Murphy ended the threat with a strikeout.
Matt Kemp, who was the lone Rockies player to kneel in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during the national anthem, made the final out with a popup to first as a pinch-hitter in his Colorado debut.
Rangers pitchers notched 14 strikeouts, a mark they surpassed just five times in 162 games a year ago.
There will be fewer chances this year along with fewer fans and fewer opportunities to rely on convention and routine. But nonetheless, the season has begun.
“It was definitely different, but it didn’t really affect the quality of play or the intensity in the dugout or how guys went about it,” Black said. “These guys are major league professional players who know their profession and know their job, which is to play.
“Both teams played the same way they would if there were 45,000 people there. Watching other games today, I noticed that as well. There wasn’t a drop off of player intensity at all.”