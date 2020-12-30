Parnell Motley hadn't played a snap at cornerback in exactly 365 days when he entered the fourth quarter of the Broncos-Chargers game Sunday.
The undrafted rookie cornerback came in for De'Vante Bausby on third and goal from the 2-yard line. The Chargers went right at Motley, targeting Mike Williams in the back of the end zone. Motley positioned himself well enough to make a play, getting his right hand between Williams' arms and breaking up the pass.
Motley would finish the game for the Broncos, totaling two tackles and one pass breakup.
"I thought Motley came in and competed — he again played too soft there on the last drive," coach Vic Fangio said Sunday. "But for the amount of preparation he had and for where he's at in his career and just being here a couple days, I thought he went in there and competed and tried his best.”
Motley, who's now on his third team in his first season, has waited a long time to play.
"When1 I got in, I just seized the opportunity," Motley said. "At first, everything was going so fast, but when I got in, everything just kind of slowed down. It felt a little weird being out there at first, especially in the last two weeks of the season, but it was just a tremendous feeling. My opportunity came and I had to take advantage of the moment."
Motley has been a journeyman so far in his short time in the NFL, signing with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent before being cut Oct. 12 and being picked up by San Francisco Oct. 13. In San Francisco, he spent a couple of weeks on the active roster before being cut Oct. 27 and moving to the practice squad. Then, on Dec. 16, the Broncos picked him up after losing their fifth and sixth cornerbacks for the season.
A starting corner for the University of Oklahoma for three seasons, Motley was touted out of college, ranking as the top cover corner in the Big 12 his senior season by Pro Football Focus. He finished his college career with 176 tackles, 33 pass breakups and six interceptions. It was a surprise to some when he went undrafted last April, but he immediately made a name for himself in Tampa Bay when he intercepted quarterback Tom Brady twice during training camp. He played some on special teams for the Buccaneers before being let go, but never got an opportunity at corner.
Now, he's got his chance to show he can play in the NFL.
"It's been great. It's just been a blessing to be a part of. I'm just glad I'm not at home and I'm out here working," Motley said. "I'm blessed to be a part of the Denver Broncos organization and thankful for them bringing me in and trusting me and they're playing me, so obviously they see some potential in me. God works in mysterious ways and I ended up landing here."
Since arriving in Denver, Motley said that "everybody here welcomed me in with open arms like I was a brother, like I've always been here." Motley said that's made him more comfortable to step in and contribute. He added that safety Justin Simmons is someone who has been a huge help in his development thus far.
"My guy is definitely Justin, man. He's a great teammate. He's very professional. That's a brother right there," Motley said. "It's tremendous to be able to work with a guy like Justin, especially just coming in like I did. He's taught me a lot and helped me understand the defense and just welcomed me with open arms. I thank him a lot because he could have not helped me or been too locked in on the game or his situation, but to have a guy like that help me, it means a lot and it helped me take advantage of that game."
Motley's future with the Broncos is uncertain, as Denver will likely have a lot of decisions to make at the corner position this offseason and whether to keep guys like Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye around, who are making approximately $9 and $12 million, respectively. Motley is making the second lowest salary on the roster at $107,647, according to Spotrac.
But Motley isn't thinking about what will happen when the season ends. He's thinking about Sunday and a game against the Raiders.
"Everybody's probably looking at this game as the last game and are ready to go home -- I'm looking at this game like the Super Bowl," Motley said. "I've got to seize this opportunity. I've got to take advantage of it. I can't look back at it. I've got all this exposure to play and everything is in my hands. My opportunity is right here in front of me. At the end of the day, it's up to me."