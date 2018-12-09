Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich visits with an armed services member before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman runs with the ball past San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Elijah Lee, left, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle runs into the end zone to score a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom (41) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle sits on the bench after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin loses control of the ball while being hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom, left during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson runs with the ball past Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom (41) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
An officials cap sits on the field of Levi's Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum recovers the ball after being brought down by San Francisco 49ers free safety D.J. Reed (32) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is brought down with the ball by San Francisco 49ers free safety D.J. Reed (32) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antone Exum (38) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick catches a pass as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos wide receiver River Cracraft is brought down with the ball by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs with the ball past San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and middle linebacker Fred Warner (48) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton misses a pass as San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (48) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) is greeted by teammates Courtland Sutton (14) and Elijah Wilkinson (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) is blocks against San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (74) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb celebrates after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph walks along the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, is greeted by Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, left, at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph leaves the podium after speaking to reporters after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum talks with reporters after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, left, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, right, poses with jerseys they exchanged after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos linebacker Keishawn Bierria, left, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis, right, pose after exchanging jerseys at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos fans wait for the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform run onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncoss fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles sits on the bench late in the second half Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won 20-14.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
The Broncos (6-7) were out of sorts early, then trying to play catch-up from a 20-0 deficit that saw Kittle take apart the defense time and again on the way to an 85-yard touchdown catch, 210 yards receiving and becoming the 49ers' first tight end to reach 1,000 yards receiving.
"Simply, we didn't play well, no excuses. We can't point fingers," coach Vance Joseph said. "That team came out and outplayed us, in the first half especially. Our record right now, we're still in it. Every game now is a must win. We haven't talked about that, but we have to now. Every game that we play from now on is a must win."
Phillip Lindsay ran for a 3-yard score in the third then Keenum connected with DaeSean Hamilton on a 1-yard touchdown toss with 3:53 remaining. Keenum went 24 of 42 for 186 yards.
He surely missed Sanders, who led the team with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in a bounce-back year. His injury came three days after star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. broke his leg, leaving the Broncos without seven starters from their season opener.
"It's tough," Keenum said. "They're guys you can't replace."
Tim Patrick and Hamilton had seven receptions apiece, Patrick finishing with 85 yards receiving and Hamilton with 47, but most of their production came in the second half playing from way behind.
"We got off to a slow start and then we picked it up in the second half," Patrick said. "We just had to get it going. It was the first time as an offense all together in there. We were kind of shaky in the beginning, but once we got it clicking it was hard to stop us."
Meanwhile, Kittle couldn't be slowed down in the first half, when he had all seven of his catches and 210 yards. He was only targeted once after halftime.
After the game, Joseph reiterated how the Broncos must not beat themselves by falling way behind and making it harder.
Denver had two defensive holding penalties in a four-play span in the first quarter and 11 total penalties for 62 yards.
"We just have to be consistent," nose tackle Shelby Harris said. "We can't go out in the first half and go down 20-0."
There were a few defensive highlights.
Von Miller sacked Nick Mullens for a 9-yard loss late in the second quarter. Including the postseason, Miller's 103½ sacks matched the franchise record held by Simon Fletcher.
Linebacker Bradley Chubb had two more sacks for 12 on the season to break Miller's franchise rookie record of 11½ set in 2011.
Miller was angry about his own miscues.
"I had three false starts, and that's ridiculous," he said. "I'm a gambling man, and I broke today. I didn't play like I'm supposed to today."
Most of the Broncos will be echoing those sentiments.