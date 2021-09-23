Ed McCaffrey isn’t allowed to release the names of the players on his roster that are a part of the team’s ongoing COVID-19 issues, but if you compared the starting lineup from last week’s loss to Lamar to the previous week’s win at Houston Baptist, it would be pretty obvious, according to McCaffrey.
Several assistant coaches, mostly on defense, as well as several starters didn’t play as Northern Colorado dropped its first home game since 2019.
“One of the things I could’ve done better as a coach was try to get a scout team put together — we were torn because we were missing half of our defensive lineman so I made the decision to get those guys ready on defense rather than have a scout team for the offense and I thought that it kinda showed on the field that we had to go against air all week and didn’t really give our guys a good look,” McCaffrey said Wednesday. “So I feel like I failed what was a difficult test in getting our guys ready and putting them in a position to win.”
The Bears aren’t out of the woods yet in terms of COVID as the team opens Big Sky play this weekend at home against a Northern Arizona team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college football last weekend, beating Arizona, 21-19, on the road in Tuscon.
“They’re really well coached. They’ve got a really hard-working group of young men in the program,” McCaffrey said. “We know what we’re up against. I think the effort will be there, I think our guys have a good attitude, a good mindset.”
One player the Bears should have back this week is starting quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, who missed last week’s game after leaving the previous game early following a late hit out of bounds. But Ed McCaffrey said Wednesday that Dylan practiced on Tuesday and is “cleared and ready to go.”
That will be a big boost to a UNC offense that scored just 7 points in a game that went to overtime against Lamar. McCaffrey has said that he has confidence in backup quarterback Conner Martin, who was 19-of-31 for 152 yards passing last weekend, but key penalties killed multiple drives for the Bears.
“All of the penalties seemed to happen after we crossed the 50 and were in field goal range, not to mention that we would’ve had the opportunity to score a touchdown,” McCaffrey said of the seven offensive penalties his team committed. “Those are situations where you’re literally taking points off the board and some of them were jaw-dropping, just mistakes I couldn’t believe we were making.”
The UNC defense still held its own last week despite being down several players, and McCaffrey gave credit to defensive coordinator Scott Darnell, who had to coach just about every position group on the defensive with all of the assistants that had to miss the game.
McCaffrey is counting on his offense to play much better as conference play starts. The team has the talent to do so in running back Gene Sledge Jr. and wide receiver Kassidy Woody, so the first-year coach knows exactly where to look in terms of what needs to be corrected.
“We have to play a cleaner football game than what we did a week ago to give ourselves a chance,” McCaffrey said.
The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Nottingham Field and can be seen on ESPN+.