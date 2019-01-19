Cowboy vs. Connor?
The pair quickly made that matchup a possibility on Saturday night.
After dispatching of Alexander Hernandez with a second-round TKO, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone called for a fight with Connor McGregor.
“I’ll take Conor if he agrees to it,” Cerrone said to the delight of the Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn. “I’m coming for the belt. I’m on a roll. Here I come.”
McGregor responded on Twitter, saying “For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.”
McGregor (21-4) last fought on Oct. 6, losing in a fourth-round submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov that led to a post-fight scuffle.
Cerrone, born in Denver and an Air Academy graduate, owns a 35-11 career record in MMA and 22-8 in UFC. He dropped in weight class from welterweight to lightweight and steamrolled Hernandez on Saturday. Hernandez (10-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) hadn’t lost since 2013.
UFC makes ESPN debut
If UFC hadn’t quite achieved that mainstream feel to many, it certainly took a step in that direction on Saturday with its debut on ESPN, complete with Stephen A. Smith serving as the on-site television host.
The Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw fight highlighted the main card, which aired exclusively on the subscription-based ESPN+.
The undercards from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. MT aired on ESPN, capped by Cerrone’s dominant victory.
“Everyone all week long was like, ‘Why are you on the prelims?’” Cerrone said. “I’m glad to be on the prelims, because the entire world got to see this. ESPN’s huge and we were the main event on ESPN. It was really cool and I’m honored to be here.”
Hardy's debut ends in disqualification
Former NFL linebacker Greg Hardy flopped in his UFC debut on Saturday, losing by disqualification because of an illegal knee to the head of Allen Crowder with 2:28 in the second round.