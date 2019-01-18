Henry Cejudo arrived for his UFC Fight Night 143 press conference in a gold jacket. From his pocket, he pulled his Olympic wrestling gold medal.
The Coronado graduate and former Olympic Training Center resident referred to himself multiple times in the third person.
At another photo opportunity, he arrived with a fake snake that he pretended to kill by slamming into the floor – a not-at-all-subtle jab at his opponent, T.J. Dillashaw, who is often called The Snake.
Cejudo has – if nothing else – thrown himself all-in on self-promotion and publicity for his first title defense since claiming the UFC flyweight championship in August.
“You look like you’re going to host a game show,” UFC president Dana White joked at Cejudo at the Brooklyn press conference in advance of his headlining bout with the Denver-based Dillashaw in UFLC’s first appearance on ESPN+.
There’s a clear motivation for Cejudo’s over-the-top attempts at bravado. He’s not only fighting to secure his legacy, but he’s also perhaps carrying the fate of the flyweight division on his shoulders.
“For him it might be personal, for me it’s business,” Cejudo said. “The flyweight division is going to get resurrected tonight.”
White refused to comment on the future of the division, which fell into the background as Demetrious Johnson so thoroughly dominated it for more than six years before Cejudo dethroned him in Los Angeles.
The flyweight cutoff is 125 pounds, providing a division for those not big enough to compete at bantamweight (135 pounds). Cejudo trains and even lives with 125-pound fighters, and he takes seriously his role in protecting that weight class.
It’s a class Dillashaw also cares about… enough to drop weight to try to add the belt to the bantamweight title he already carries.
“It was a lot of work, don’t get me wrong,” Dillashaw said. “But I feel great because of that work. I’m stronger, my cardio is better.”
Dillashaw (17-3) looked particularly thin in his appearances this week as he matched Cejudo on the scales at 124.5 pounds.
“If I looked the same, I’d be worried,” he said. “If my face looked the same, my body looked the same, I’d be doing it the wrong way and I’d be crashing.”
Cejudo (13-2) said he found Dillashaw’s willingness to drop a weight class for this first flyweight-bantamweight superfight admirable, noting that champions typically go up in weight to seek champ-champ status.
“That would put his as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” Cejudo said. “Problem is, he’s fighting me.”
NOTES
Air Academy graduate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will fight for a UFC-record 46th time, matching up with Alexander Hernandez. Hernandez said he sees past Cerrone’s persona, “I just see myself facing an insecure little lad swinging on a saddle with a pop gun and a feather in his hat,” he said. In response, Carrone said he had never heard of Hernandez before taking the fight. … The card will feature former NFL linebacker Greg Hardy in a heavyweight bout.