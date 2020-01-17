Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s post-fight plans include sledding with his son, Dacson. A family vacation is in the works, too.
Conor McGregor? He’s calling for a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao, promoting his self-titled company and brushing aside questions about two ongoing sexual assault investigations in his native Ireland.
“I’m an entertainer,” McGregor said at a press conference in advance of Saturday’s UFC 246 in Las Vegas. “A fighter and an entertainer. To come here and entertain these people is something that gets me up in the morning.”
Contrasts between “Notorious” and Cerrone, an Air Academy graduate who has called fighting his job, abound even as the mercurial former two-time champ has kept the bravado largely in check throughout the leadup.
Cerrone, the No. 5 lightweight, is UFC’s all-time leader in wins (23), finishes (16), knockdowns (20), kick-induced knockouts (seven) and post-fight bonuses (18). He once fought a UFC-record five times in a single year, bolstering a reputation as one who will fight anybody, anytime.
“It’s hard not to respect Donald right now at this stage,” McGregor said. “He has my respect. Although there will be blood spilled on Jan. 18, it will not be bad blood.”
McGregor has fought just once since Nov. 2016 – a span in which Cerrone fought 11 times – and that one fight was a four-round loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.
McGregor’s most noteworthy happenings have stemmed from controversies. He’s been arrested for smashing a man’s phone, punching another at a Dublin pub with the video being published by TMZ Sports. He’s been suspended by UFC for a ringside melee and has twice been arrested for driving at extreme speeds.
The two sexual assault investigations involving the fighter remain open in Dublin. McGregor has issued denials in both cases.
“Sometimes we’ve got to go to certain places in our life to realize what we have to do,” McGregor said. “I feel like I’ve turned over a new leaf.”
Against this backdrop stands Cerrone, a UFC fixture since 2006 though never a champion.
This fight isn’t for a belt, but Cerrone knows McGregor’s high-profile presence makes it a shot for the notoriety that has largely escaped him.
“He’s the two-time belt-holding champ, so you could definitely say, to date, this is the toughest battle I’ve stepped in against,” Cerrone said. “I’m stoked, man. They say, ‘Cowboy, can you fight the big fight? You never make it on the big fight.’ Well, (expletives), here’s the biggest one, Let’s see.”