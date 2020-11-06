Colorado’s quarterback play
The preseason plan, according to head coach Karl Dorrell and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, was to get both Sam Noyer and Tyler Lytle snaps over the course of the six-game regular season. Noyer was announced last week as the starter, but Lytle wasn’t far behind according to everything Dorrell and Chiaverini have said throughout the preseason. Noyer completed 13 of 27 passes for 119 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2017. The next year, he went 8-for-14 passing for 60 yards but tossed his first two collegiate interceptions before his first passing touchdown, something he's hoping for Saturday. Lytle’s only pass last season was incomplete, though he did go 4 for 5 for 55 yards during his redshirt freshman season in 2018. What the snap breakdown looks like between the two on Saturday will be something to watch.
Who leads the Buffaloes in rushing?
Alex Fontenot figured to be an easy answer to the question above, but he won’t be available for Saturday’s season-opener and it’s uncertain how long he’ll be unavailable. The junior from Richmond, Texas was Colorado’s leading returning rusher after compiling 874 yards and five touchdowns last season. Jaren Mangham rushed for 77 of his 441 yards as a freshman in last year’s game against UCLA, but there are a few new names to monitor in the Colorado backfield. Jarek Broussard has reportedly impressed in the preseason after missing the entirety of last season with a knee injury and is listed atop the depth chart, while freshmen Ashaad Clayton and Jayle Stacks and sophomore Joe Davis are among the other backs hoping to carve out a role in coach Darian Hagan’s stable of running backs.
Can CU's defense keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson in check
The former top-100 recruit seemed to grow into the role as the Bruins’ starting quarterback as a sophomore in 2019. The Buffaloes relatively kept Thompson-Robinson in check during last year’s loss to the Bruins, as the quarterback finished the game with 226 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception and added another 38 yards rushing. That’s a pretty solid effort from the Buffaloes considering some of his bigger games during his sophomore season. Thompson-Robinson scored seven touchdowns - five passing and two rushing - and totaled 507 yards passing in a wild 67-63 win over Washington State last year. He also scored four touchdowns - three passing, one rushing - in a losing effort against crosstown rival USC in 2019. Keeping up with a similar effort from UCLA’s dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 season-opener in Boulder would seemingly be a big ask of Colorado’s unproven quarterbacks.