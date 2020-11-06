By The Numbers
0
The number of passes completed by Colorado’s top two quarterbacks, Sam Noyer and Tyler Lytle, during the 2019 season. Noyer, Saturday’s starter, moved to defense before the season started, while Lytle’s only pass attempt last season was incomplete.
2
Preseason Pac-12 first-team selections expected to play in Saturday’s game, both of which are on Colorado’s defense. Defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson and linebacker Nate Landman represent the Buffaloes on the first team. UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa earned a second-team selection from the league’s media.
5.5
The yards per carry gained by then-UCLA running back Joshua Kelley. Kelley, now an NFL rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers, finished the Bruins 31-14 win last year with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Demetric Felton, listed as the starter this season, picked up 20 yards on five carries in last year’s game.
35
Karl Dorrell’s win total over five years as UCLA’s head coach from 2003-2007. Of those 35 wins, 24 came in Pac-10 play. The Bruins qualified for a bowl game every season under Dorrell’s direction.
77
The number of yards accounted for by Colorado’s leading rusher and receiver in the 2019 loss to the Bruins. Jaren Mangham netted 77 yards on 17 carries as a freshman, while Tony Brown, a senior in 2019, caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
1,517
Karl Dorrell’s receiving yardage total during his playing days as a Bruin. It was good for fourth on UCLA’s career charts when he graduated in 1986. Colorado’s new coach also caught nine touchdowns as a Bruin.