The UCCS women's soccer team earned the No. 1 seed in the South Central region of the NCAA Division II tournament.
Monday, the Mountain Lions (19-1) gathered at Clyde’s Gastropub on the UCCS campus where they watched the selection show.
UCCS women’s soccer is awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Central region. @CSGazetteSports @UCCSws pic.twitter.com/jNX6HJIY3T— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) November 18, 2019
The Mountain Lions earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Texas Women’s and Dixie State, an RMAC foe, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
MORE COVERAGE:
UCCS women's soccer coach Sian Hudson had some questions for the referees after the Mountain Lions suffered their first loss of the season to Colorado School of Mines on Saturday in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference final.
University of Colorado Colorado Springs women's soccer standout Aleesa Muir has hopes of continuing her soccer career in Europe after graduation.