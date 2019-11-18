The UCCS women's soccer team earned the No. 1 seed in the South Central region of the NCAA Division II tournament.

Monday, the Mountain Lions (19-1) gathered at Clyde’s Gastropub on the UCCS campus where they watched the selection show.

The Mountain Lions earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Texas Women’s and Dixie State, an RMAC foe, at 1 p.m. Sunday.

PHOTOS: RMAC Women's Soccer Championship

