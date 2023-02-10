The golf teams at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will cease to exist after this school year, the university has decided.

Citing financial constraints and a declining budget, the programs were cut and players were informed on Thursday.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but also necessary in order to ensure the university and department's budget expectations were met," said executive director of athletics Nathan Gibson in a statement on the school's website. "It will now be our top priority to make sure that we support our student-athletes through this transition."

The golf teams will compete this spring before disbanding. The men's program will begin its six-tournament season on Feb. 27 at the California State University San Bernardino Coyote Classic. The women's team will play its first of five spring tournaments on March 13 at the Southwest Minnesota State University Spring Classic.

The school said the decision to cut golf will help the remaining 14 programs (baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, women's lacrosse, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's outdoor track and field, and volleyball) continue to function.

The decision to discontinue the golf programs will not impact UCCS College of Business - Professional Golf Management Program.