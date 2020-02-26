J.B. Belzer will have a relatively easy move to take over a pretty familiar program.
The man who has spent 24 seasons in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at Regis University, in Denver, will start his position as the next coach of the UCCS women's soccer team Monday, according to a UCCS release.
Belzer was tabbed to replace Sian Hudson, who departed for LSU after three successful seasons with the Mountain Lions.
"As we progressed through an incredibly deep and competitive search process, coach Belzer stood out as the candidate to lead UCCS women's soccer moving forward," UCCS athletic director Nathan Gibson said in the release. "His vision, values, experience, accomplishments and championship standards for excellence make him an outstanding fit for UCCS and a wonderful addition to our coaching staff. I am beyond excited for the future of this program and how it will continue to grow to new heights under coach Belzer's leadership!"
In 2019, the Mountain Lions started 19-0 before dropping their final two matches of the season.
Belzer, eighth in NCAA Division II for all-time victories, won eight RMAC championships with the Rangers and earned nine NCAA Tournament appearances.