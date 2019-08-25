DENVER • Ask Jenn Valente if she’s recognized by classmates at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and she seems genuinely surprised by the question.
“No, no,” she says with a smile and an are-you-kidding-me look.
See, Valente thinks of herself as just another student at UCCS, just another 24-year-old trying to find her way. And she doesn’t understand why anyone would view her in another light.
Smart, humble and beautiful is how those close to Valente describe her. And quiet, very quiet.
“Yeah, I’m probably a little bit more quiet,” she says.
Truth is, when she’s not in red, white and blue straddling a bike, Valente tends to blend into her surroundings. And she wouldn’t want it any other way.
Valente carries a silver secret, however.
In 2016, she joined fellow track cyclists Chloe Dygert-Owen, Kelly Catlin and Sarah Hammer at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where they won a silver medal for the U.S. in team pursuit, a competition pitting two teams against each other on opposite sides of the velodrome.
An Olympic silver medalist, yet Valente can still stroll around campus in absolute anonymity.
“That’s kind of the beauty of it though,” she says. “It’s Olympic City USA. So I feel like it’s not actually that unusual to run into someone who’s an Olympian or has competed at that level.”
Mari Holden, a longtime coach who owns an Olympic silver medal of her own, maintains the aw-shucks approach is just part of Valente’s personality. She’s been watching the talented cyclist since her early days as a Southern California sprinter. She’s seen the incredible progression, the passionate work ethic, the standout performances. And she’s marveled at times at the stoic silence.
“She does things in a different way, and she’s a little bit more quiet about it,” Holden says.
It would be easy to mistake the reserved demeanor for a sign of weakness. But Valente is tenacious on the bike. When her muscular thighs start to churn, she makes people take notice.
“The fact that she can sprint sitting down (on the saddle), it’s just beyond me,” fellow rider Allie Legg says.
The sheer power that Valente generates over a short distance positions her extremely well for success on the track, where she’s won three world championships. But she’s also a proven threat on the road, where she’s raced the past four days in the Colorado Classic.
Valente earned nearly $5,000 on Friday by outsprinting the field on the bonus cash lap, finished second in Saturday’s stage, pocketed around $4,000 more Sunday with another cash lap sprint and helped pave the way for Dygert-Owen, her close friend and Sho-Air Twenty20 teammate, to claim the yellow jersey as overall champion.
“It’s really special when you have that person on and off the bike where you don’t even really need to talk to each other,” Dygert-Owen says. “We just know how we’re feeling, know what we need.”
“It’s very, very intuitive,” Valente says.
Even if the two riders are very, very different. One is shy, the other gregarious. Dygert-Owen stays active on social media, posting regularly on Twitter, whereas Valente hasn’t tweeted in almost seven years.
Holden, the team director for Sho-Air, believes the dynamics of their odd-couple relationship only makes them stronger teammates.
“Since they’re always together on the track, they’re a good team,” Holden says. “And I think it has its challenges at times. But if their personalities were the same, it would be a lot more difficult.”
No need to worry. Valente isn’t changing anytime soon.
She’s just fine living outside the spotlight, thank you very much. Her silver secret can stay that way.
But ask her if she’s got aspirations for Tokyo in 2020, and she replies in a no-nonsense tone.
“Everyone wants to win medals, right?”