Former UCCS standout Derrick White has been promoted to Team USA’s World Cup roster, according to reports.
Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report and Fox Sports posted news of White’s selection for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup in China on social media.
White has been scrimmaging against the National squad as a member of the Select Team in Las Vegas.
“One coach told me White was the best player on either team in the Day 2 scrimmages,” Bucher posted on Instagram, adding that he drew the same conclusion when observing Day 3.
White, from Parker, became a Division II All-American at UCCS before transferring to Colorado following his junior year. The San Antonio Spurs drafted him in the first round in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he broke out this past season, averaging 9.9 point and 3.9 assists per game. He then averaged 15.1 points in a seven-game playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, including a 36-point outburst in Game 3 on 15-of-21 shooting.
Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, a member of the National team, pointed to White among the players who have stood out in Team USA scrimmages from the Select Team.
“There’s been a lot of guys,” Lopez said. “Derrick White and Trae Young have both been impressive in leading the teams, being the floor generals at such a young age.”
Team USA is being coached by White’s Spurs coach, Gregg Popovich; who has said a goal was to make the Team USA squad in 1972 after playing at Air Force. Popovich was cut from that squad.
"Derrick is all about getting better and better, and playing against these guys is exactly what the doctor ordered," Popovich told reporter Larry Ramirez after Tuesday's practice. "His confidence is going to grow."