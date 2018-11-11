After one season abruptly ended Sunday in the Texas Panhandle, life for Colorado-Colorado Springs freshman Kaity Hovasse just became somewhat less complicated.
Now, it’s just basketball for the 2018 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, her original sport of choice.
“Although I’m sad the soccer season has come to an end, I can’t wait to get back onto the court and play another game that I love,” Hovasse said via text message Sunday while traveling back home. “This weekend was definitely a bittersweet moment.”
She’ll rejoin her basketball teammates Monday as the Mountain Lions (0-2) gear for their next action Tuesday against Wyoming in an exhibition before another preseason tilt against Northern New Mexico on Saturday.
Originally, Hovasse, whose two brothers – Chad (Adams State) and Charlie (Wingate) also play Division II sports – had decided on basketball after signing her national letter of intent in April. Afterward, however, she got a call from women’s soccer coach Sian Hudson, who encouraged her to play soccer at UCCS as well.
She did and, despite having struggles to fulfill obligations to both sports and take on a full load of college classes at the same time, has no regrets.
“Falling behind in basketball can be a struggle, and the only thing I can do is make it to as many practices as possible,” Hovasse said. “Having great support from both programs has helped. It’s never a fun conversation when you have to tell a college coach you can’t come to practice.”
At 5-foot-10, Hovasse, a first-team Pikes Peak Athletic Conference selection, has the versatility to play different positions as the soccer goalkeeper can now pour herself completely into the basketball arena.
It’s an entirely different arena than Alex Snyder recalls when donning the UCCS men’s uniform nearly a decade ago, back when the Mountain Lions could squeeze not quite 500 fans into the intimate setting known as the Lion’s Den.
Back then, college basketball had a quite different feel, almost as an intramural sport, but that all changed in January 2010 when the state-of-the-art Gallogly Events Center opened its doors as the rapidly growing campus transformed the city’s north side.
In the years that followed, both programs earned national prominence; six former UCCS men’s athletes – most notably, 2016 NBA first-round draft pick Derrick White – and five others have signed professional contracts, and the women’s program twice reached the NCAA Division II national tournament in 2015-16.
“Since I graduated, our student population has almost doubled, and we’ve had a number of new buildings since then, and this is an attractive campus to come to,” said Snyder, a seventh-year UCCS men’s assistant coach who graduated from Harrison High School and earned his degree from UCCS in 2010. “It’s an amazing place to be. I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t have enjoyed playing in an environment like this when I was here, but it’s almost as fun coaching. It’s a great place to be, and students think so, too.”
The men’s program went 1-1 in Texas this weekend hit the road again for Nebraska and Kansas this week before hosting Colorado College for its home opener Nov. 26.