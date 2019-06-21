Ziaire Williams and Scottie Barnes have been playing basketball their entire lives.
The two have taken the court in dozens of AAU tournaments and hundreds of high school games, becoming two of the most coveted prospects in the country. This summer, they'll compete on Team USA as a part of the U19 FIBA World Cup team. They're both only 17.
So how do they balance it all — AAU, high school, the recruiting process and now Team USA?
"It's a blessing just to be a part of this. But I've been doing this, playing basketball, since I was a little kid," said Williams, a five-star forward from Sherman Oaks, California. "You have to take care of your priorities first and let the game play itself out."
When Williams and Barnes got the invite for Team USA tryouts, neither thought they would make the final roster. They thought they would just be giving up a week of their summer — a summer that may just be the most important of their young careers as they enter their senior years of high school.
After both made the 12-man roster Thursday, they became committed to giving up a month of their summer. No AAU. No recruiting trips. No high school summer workouts.
Instead, they'll be training in Colorado Springs and competing in Greece — an opportunity neither could say "no" to and both believe will grow their game.
"I've always wanted to play on the big stage and prepare myself for those big games, but I never that I'd be playing for a gold medal," said Barnes, a five-star forward from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "I think I'm getting better by playing with these guys and against some of the best competition in the world."
Some of Williams' and Barnes' USA teammates have walked a mile in their shoes, one of those being Kira Lewis Jr.
Lewis Jr., 19, just finished his freshman year at Alabama and was named to the all-SEC freshman team. A couple of years ago he was in the same position as Williams and Barnes, trying to balance the life of a top recruit. He believes the two can take a lot away from playing on Team USA, especially from the college players and coaches.
"The biggest thing is that I hope they just take something away," Lewis Jr. said. "I didn’t know defense schemes or how teams would play me. Once they get to college, it’s a long grind. They have to take care of their bodies as much as they play on the court."
This year's U19 Team USA coach is Bruce Weber, who has coached over 700 college games and spent the last seven seasons at Kansas State. Weber says he comes across young players all the time who are ambitious and set big goals, but don't know what it takes to get there.
"I tell (recruits) focus on the journey, don't worry about the destination. Focus on the day-to-day stuff. And that's what we talk about every day for us, too. Worry about today, not the gold medal," Weber said. "If you're worried about all that stuff — high school, AAU, getting recruited — you better be working on your game. You've got to focus on things you can control, and if you do that, the process will take care of itself. You'll get the opportunities you want."
Williams and Barnes are just two of six high school players on the roster. Williams is ranked the No. 8 prospect in the country and will likely decide between North Carolina and Stanford. Barnes is ranked the No. 5 prospect and has offers from Syracuse, Kansas and Oregon, to name a few.
Both look to have bright futures ahead, but for now are soaking in all they can learn on Team USA.
"On and off the court, those dudes have just taught me to have fun. They tell me college is weights, then practice, then weights again, then practice again," Williams said. "So they just told me to find time for myself, to enjoy the recruiting process and to take things a day at a time."