The U.S. Women’s National Team is coming back to Colorado this summer.
The women’s team will face Colombia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 25 as it prepares for qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics.
The friendly was announced by U.S. Soccer on Thursday. Tickets will go on sale for the public May 2.
It will be the seventh time the USWNT has played in the Commerce City stadium since 2008, with the team going 5-0-1 in those games.
“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome back the U.S. Women’s National Team to DICK’S Sporting Goods Park and provide our fans with the opportunity to see the defending World Cup champions in person,” said Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids Sr. VP of Business Operations. “With so many native Coloradans on the team, and such a vibrant local women’s soccer scene, hosting the U.S. Women is all the more special to us and something we greatly look forward to each year.”
The team’s player pool includes four Colorado natives, including Lindsey Horan (Golden), Jaelin Howell (Windsor) Mallory Pugh (Highlands Ranch) and Sophia Smith (Windsor).
The friendly will be one of the final tests for the USWNT before July 4-18 qualifying in Monterrey, Mexico.
Colombia is ranked No. 26 in the world by FIFA, while the U.S. holds the top spot.