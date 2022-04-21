FILE - In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019, file photo, United States' Tobin Heath, second from right, is congratulated on her goal by Mallory Pugh (11), Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan (13) during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Brazil in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. women's national soccer team's discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation highlights the struggle for female athletes globally to achieve fair compensation for their efforts, even if that doesn't mean identical paychecks to their male counterparts. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)