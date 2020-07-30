MUHAMMAD ALI
Boxing – 1960
Class of 1983
Then known as Cassius Clay, “The Greatest” won gold in 1960 and used it as a springboard to become a three-time world heavyweight champion and earn recognition as Sportsman of the Century by Sports Illustrated in 1999.
BRUCE BAUMGARTNER
Wrestling – 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996
Class of 2008
The flag bearer for the U.S. in 1996, Baumgartner won a combined 13 world and Olympic super-heavyweight freestyle medals between 1983 and 1996 — including gold in 1984 and 1992. He’s one of eight Americans to earn medals in four Olympics. He is the current president of Colorado Springs-based USA Wrestling.
BOB BEAMON
Track and field – 1968
Class of 1983
Beamon shattered the long jump record by 21 inches in Mexico City, soaring 29 feet, 2.5 inches for an event mark that stood for 23 years and remains the Olympic record. Sports Illustrated named it one of the five greatest sports moments of the 20th century.
MATT BIONDI
Swimming – 1984, 1988, 1992
Class of 2004
Between Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps as American icons in the pool, there was Biondi. He broke Spitz’s mark for Olympic medals by an American male (11) and held it until Phelps broke it. His haul included eight golds, two silvers (one by .01 second) and world records in five events.
BRIAN BOITANO
Figure skating – 1984, 1988, 1992
Class of 2008
Boitano appeared in three Olympics in figure skating, capturing gold in 1988. His career also included two world titles and four U.S. championships. The Colorado-raised creators of South Park immortalized him in the song, “What Would Brian Boitano do?”
RALPH BOSTON
Track and field – 1960, 1964, 1968
Class of 1985
Boston broke Jesse Owens’ 25-year-old long jump record in 1960 when he became the first person to break the 27-feet barrier. He took gold in Rome that year, then silver and bronze in the next two Games. He unofficially coached Bob Beamon, who shattered his mark in 1968.
DICK BUTTON
Figure skating – 1948, 1952
Class of 1983
The gold medalist in 1948 and 1952, Button left a long list of firsts — first American Olympic figure skating champion, first American world champion, first skater to land a double axel and first skater to land a triple jump. He later earned a law degree and won an Emmy as an analyst.
LEE CALHOUN
Track and field – 1956, 1960
Class of 1991
The first hurdler to win 110-meter gold medals at successive Games, Calhoun led American podium sweeps at Melbourne and Rome. He later coached at Grambling State, Yale and Western Illinois and served as an assistant coach for the U.S. team at the 1976 Games.
MILT CAMPBELL
Track and field – 1952, 1956
Class of 1992
Campbell took silver in the decathlon at 18 in 1952, then became the first African-American athlete to win the event in 1956. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1957 and shared a backfield with Jim Brown. He is the only athlete in the national track and field and swimming halls of fame.
BART CONNER
Gymnastics – 1976, 1984
Class of 1991
The youngest member of the 1976 Olympic gymnastics team, Conner qualified for the 1980 Games prior to the U.S. boycott. He won an individual gold in 1984 on the parallel bars and helped the team to its first gold in 80 years. He later married Romanian gold medalist Nadia Comaneci.
WILLIE DAVENPORT
Track and field/bobsled – 1964, 1968, 1972, 1976, 1980
Class of 1991
A track competitor at four Olympics that included a gold medal in the 1968 Summer Games in 110-meter hurdles (he set the world record the following year), Davenport then became one of the first two African-Americans to make a Winter Olympics team when he qualified on the bobsled team in 1980.
GLENN DAVIS
Track and field – 1956, 1960
Class of 1986
Nobody could circle a track faster than Davis, as he is the only person to set the record in the 400 meters with and without hurdles. He is one of four to twice win Olympic gold in the 400-meter hurdles, and he also won as part of a 1,600-meter relay team in 1956.
JOHN DAVIS
Weightlifting – 1940, 1948, 1952
Class of 1989
A two-time gold medalist (1948, 1952), Davis held every world record in his weight class at one point and became the first man to break the 400-pound mark in the clean and jerk. He retired following an injury at the 1956 Olympic Trials and died of cancer in 1984 in Albuquerque.
OSCAR DE LA HOYA
Boxing – 1992
Class of 2008
“The Golden Boy” capped a decorated amateur career with a surprise gold in Barcelona in 1992, the only U.S. boxer to win that year. As a pro he then went 39-6, with 30 of his wins by knockout.
HARRISON DILLARD
Track and field – 1948, 1952
Class of 1983
A product of the same Cleveland high school as his hero, Jesse Owens, Dillard served as a Buffalo Soldier in the all-black 92nd Infantry Division in World War II before embarking on a legendary career that resulted in four Olympic gold medals. He is the only man to win the 100-meter sprint and 110 hurdles.
EDDIE EAGAN
Bobsled/boxing – 1920, 1924, 1932
Class of 1983
Born in Denver and a graduate of Longmont High School, Eagan became the first person to win gold in the Summer (boxing in 1920) and Winter Olympics (four-man bobsled in 1932). His diverse life for the Rhodes scholar included undergrad at Yale and law school at Harvard. He served in both World Wars in noncombat roles, rising to colonel.
LEE EVANS
Track & field – 1968
Class of 1989
Evans won a pair of gold medals at the 1968 Games, setting world records in the 400 meters and as part of the 4x400 relay that stood for nearly 20 years. He was also influential in his role in the black power movement with the U.S. team.
RAY EWRY
Track and field – 1900, 1904, 1908
Class of 1983
For 100 years – until Michael Phelps broke it – Ewry held the record with eight gold medals in individual events. Ewry, who survived childhood polio, won all eight of his medals in standing jumping events. He notched three-peats in the standing long jump and high jump from 1900-08 and took the standing triple jump in 1900 and 1904 (it was discontinued prior to 1908).
GEORGE FOREMAN
Boxing – 1968
Class of 1990
Before the Rumble in the Jungle, heavyweight crowns in the 1970s and again at age 45 in 1994 and grill fame, the 19-year-old Foreman won the “Cold War clash” over 29-year-old Ionas Chepulis of the Soviet Union in the heavyweight gold-medal bout, with the referee stopping the fight in the second round.
DICK FOSBURY
Track and field – 1968
Class of 1992
Fosbury broke the American high jump record and won Olympic gold with a jump of 2.24 meters in Mexico City. His lasting legacy is his back-first technique, known as the “Foxbury flop” that replaced the conventional straddle roll and has become the standard for the sport.
JOE FRAZIER
Boxing – 1964
Class of 1989
“Smokin” Joe Frazier made the Olympic team as an alternate, competing only after Buster Mathis broke his thumb shortly before competition in Tokyo. Frazier then broke his own thumb in the semifinals, but kept it quiet and won gold in a 3-2 decision. He later became heavyweight champion from 1970-73 and participated in some of the most storied bouts in the sport’s history.
DAN GABLE
Freestyle wrestling – 1972
Class of 1985
Gable swept his six matches in Munich without giving up a single point. The Olympic gold was added to his two college titles (he went 117-1 at Iowa State) and golds at the World Championships and Pan American Games. He became Iowa’s winningest coach, taking 15 NCAA Division I titles from 1976-1997.
ROWDY GAINES
Swimming – 1984
Class of 2006
Gaines broke 11 world records in the lead-up to 1980, but missed out on the Olympics because of the U.S. boycott. He returned in 1984 and took three golds, anchoring two relays the capturing 100-meter freestyle. He later became a commentator for NBC and has been called “Swimming’s Greatest Ambassador.”
GARY
HALL JR.
Swimming – 1996, 2000, 2004
Class of 2012
Hall won 10 medals in his career, including five golds. The son of a three-time Olympian, Hall Jr. won his 50-meter freestyle in 2000 and defended it in 2004 when he was the oldest American male Olympic swimmer since 1924.
SCOTT HAMILTON
Figure skating – 1980, 1984
Class of 1990
Hamilton’s gold medal in 1984 (he finished fifth in 1980) was part of a four-year run of dominance that saw him win four World Championship, four U.S. Championships and go undefeated in all amateur competitions. He then became a television analyst for the sport.
BOB HAYES
Track and field – 1964
Class of 2006
“Bullet Bob” sprinted to gold in the 100-meter dash in Tokyo, then joined the Dallas Cowboys as a Hall of Fame receiver and became the only Olympic gold medalist to win a Super Bowl ring (the Broncos also selected him in the 1964 AFL Draft, but he opted for the NFL offer). At one point he held records in the 60-, 100- and 220-yard dashes in addition to the 100-meter dash.
ERIC HEIDEN
Speedskating – 1976, 1980
Class of 1983
His five gold medals in 1980 (at 500, 1,000, 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters) were more than all but two countries and stand as a record for a single Winter Games. He then took up cycling, winning a national title and competing in the Tour de France. He is an orthopedic surgeon and was the team physician for the Sacramento Kings.
DAN JANSEN
Speedskating – 1984, 1988, 1992, 1994
Class of 2004
Jansen racked up world titles and records, but didn’t translate that to the Olympic Games until his final race. In 1988, shortly after his sister’s death due to leukemia, Jansen fell in the 500- and 1,000-meter races. Finally, he won gold in 1994 with a world-record time in the 1,000 in his final race.
BRUCE JENNER
Track and field – 1972, 1976
Class of 1986
Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, won gold in a record-breaking performance in the decathlon in 1976 — launching to a status among the most well-known athletes in the 1970s. Jenner became a reality television star on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and earned the 2015 Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPY Awards after coming out as a transgender woman.
MICHAEL JOHNSON
Track and field – 1992, 1996, 20000
Class of 2009
Wearing gold shoes, Johnson became the first man to win 200- and 400-meter gold medals in a single Olympics with his memorable performance in Atlanta in 1996. He also took gold in the 4x400 relay in 1992 and defended his 400 title in 2000.
RAFER JOHNSON
Track and field – 1956, 1960
Class of 1983
Johnson took silver in the decathlon in 1956 — two years after debuting in the event while at UCLA — and then took gold in Rome in 1960. He later launched an acting career and appeared in movies like “Licence to Kill” (1989) and several television shows. He was chosen to light the Olympic flame in Los Angeles in 1984.
DUKE KAHANAMOKU
Swimming/water polo – 1912, 1920, 1924
Class of 1984
Known as the father of modern surfing in his native Hawaii, Kahanamoku won three Olympic gold medals in swimming and was an alternate on the U.S. water polo team in 1920. He later starred in motion pictures and served as sheriff on Oahu between 1933 and 1961.
KARCH KIRALY
Beach volleyball/volleyball – 1984, 1988, 1996
Class of 2008
Kiraly won three national championships at UCLA, then helped the U.S. to gold in 1988 and 1992. He also played professionally oversees. When he retired from indoor competition the California native returned to his beach roots, setting a record for wins on the AVP Pro Beach Tour and winning gold in the first beach competition held at an Olympic Games in 1996.
TOMMY KONO
Weightlifting – 1952, 1956, 1960
Class of 1990
Kono was the only weightlifter in history to set world records across four weight divisions. His career began in the most unlikely of places — a detention center during World War II where he family, of Japanese descent, was placed. He twice won Olympic gold and added a silver.
ALVIN KRAENZLEIN
Track and field – 1900
Class of 1985
The first four-time gold medal winner at a single Olympics, Kraenzlein, a trained engineer at the University of Wisconsin, revolutionized the modern technique for hurdling. He later coached track and, for two seasons, football at Michigan.
SAMMY LEE
Diving – 1948, 1952
Class of 1990
Lee was the first Asian-American to win Olympic gold for the U.S, and the first man to win back-to-back golds in 10-meter diving. He earned his doctorate from USC in 1947, before his first Olympic Games. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in South Korea from 1953-55, later coached divers such as Greg Louganis and practiced as an ear, nose and throat doctor until 1990.
SUGAR RAY LEONARD
Boxing – 1976
Class of 1985
Leonard won all six of his bouts in the 1976 Games by 5-0 decisions, adding Olympic gold to a long list of amateur accolades that included Golden Gloves, AAU and Pan American titles. Leonard planned to retire from boxing after the Olympics, but family situations changed that plan and he went 36-3-1 as a pro and became the first boxer to earn more than $100 million.
CARL LEWIS
Track and field – 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996
Class of 1985
Lewis’ dominance in the 1980s carried from the sprints into the long jump pit. He won nine gold medals, one silver and was named Sportsman of the Century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999 and Olympian of the Century by Sports Illustrated.
GREG LOUGANIS
Diving – 1976, 1984, 1988
Class of 1985
Louganis became the first man to sweep the 3- and 10-meter diving events in consecutive Olympics when he did so in 1984 and 1988. His gold in Seoul came despite a concussion suffered when he hit the board in the preliminary rounds. He later became an activist for civil liberties and the LGBTQ+ community.
PHIL MAHRE
Alpine skiing – 1976, 1980, 1984
Class of 1992
Mahre was voted the greatest male American skier of all time by the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association in 2002 and his 27 World Cup race wins are second only to Bode Miller among American men. But his only Olympic gold came in 1984 when he beat his twin brother, Steve, and learned soon after that his son was born in Arizona an hour before the race. Phil and Steve established the Mahre Training Center in Keystone.
BOB MATHIAS
Track and field – 1948, 1952
Class of 1983
Mathias was the first athlete to win consecutive Olympic decathlons — the first coming when he was 17 and had tried the decathlon for the first time that summer. He remained unbeaten through 11 career decathlons, served in Congress, starred in Hollywood films, was an officer in the Marines and served as USOC president when it relocated to Colorado Springs.
BILLY MILLS
Track and field – 1964
Class of 1984
Despite a qualifying time that was a full minute slower than the favorite, Mills won gold and set a world record in the 10,000-meter event in 1964. He remains the only American to win the event. Of Native American descent, Mills — a former Marine — founded the Running Strong for American Indian Youth nonprofit organization.
BOBBY JOE MORROW
Track and field – 1956
Class of 1989
Known for his smooth running style, Morrow won three golds in Melbourne, claiming the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchoring the victorious 4x100 relay team — Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt are the only others to pull off the trifecta. Sports Illustrated named him Sportsman of the Year. An injury and team decision kept him out of the 1960 games.
EDWIN MOSES
Track and field – 1976, 1984, 1988
Class of 1985
A two-time gold medal winner in the 400-meter hurdles (likely shorted a third by the 1980 U.S. boycott) who won 122 consecutive races over a span of nearly 10 years, Moses earned the No. 47 ranking on ESPN’s SportCentury 50 Greatest Athletes. He is also a physicist with an MBA degree who worked closely with the USOPC on issues of substance abuse, performance-enhancing drug testing and has served on multiple committees to champion causes for athletes.
JOHN NABER
Swimming – 1976
Class of 1984
Naber set four world records in winning four gold medals in 1976, making him the most decorated Olympian in the Montreal Games. He later served as president of the U.S. Olympic Alumni Association and was a three-time Olympic torch bearer.
DAN O’BRIEN
Track and field – 1996
Class of 2012
The decathlon champion at the Atlanta Games, O’Brien lived up — albeit belatedly — to the hype created by a famous “Dan and Dave” marketing campaign alongside Dave Johnson in advance of the 1992 Games. O’Brien missed qualifying for Barcelona after failing to clear the pole vault. He won three consecutive world championships in 1991, ’93 and ’95.
PARRY O’BRIEN
Track and field – 1952, 1956, 1960, 1964
Class of 1984
A two-time gold medalist, O’Brien revolutionized the sport by introducing a style that included rotating his body 180 degrees to generate momentum. He broke the world record in the shot put 17 times. He was the flag bearer for the U.S. in Tokyo in 1964.
AL OERTER
Track and field – 1956, 1960, 1964, 1968
Class of 1983
Oerter’s introduction to discus is said to have begun when, in high school, a discus landed at his feet and he casually threw it back to the coach. He threw it so far the coach immediately made him a thrower. He became the first athlete to win an Olympic event four consecutive times, when he captured the discus in 1956, 1960, 1964 and 1968, overcoming a serious car accident in 1957 to do so. He later founded the Art of the Olympians organization, featuring creations from fellow athletes.
APOLO ANTON OHNO
Speedskating – 2002, 2006, 2010
Class of 2019
Ohno’s two gold medals, two silvers and four bronze medals make him the most decorated American at the Winter Olympics. His crossover appeal helped him host a Game Show Network program and he was a champion on TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.” He has spent time training in Colorado Springs and holds one of the best times up the Incline in Manitou Springs, covering the distance in a reported time of 17 minutes, 45 seconds.
JESSE OWENS
Track and field – 1936
Class of 1983
Perhaps no one is more synonymous with the United States’ role in the Olympic movement than Owens, who won four Olympic gold medals in the 1936 Games to the dismay of German leader Adolf Hitler. Owens, an African American son of a sharecropper, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the long jump and ran with the winning 4x100 relay team. The track and field stadium at Ohio State bears his name, and he was ranked sixth among North American Athletes of the 20th century by ESPN.
FLOYD PATTERSON
Boxing – 1952
Class of 1987
Patterson won Olympic gold as a middleweight by knocking out Romania’s Vasile Tita in the first round. He then turned pro and two years later won the light heavyweight belt. He would go on to twice hold the heavyweight championship, sharing the ring with contemporaries like Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali.
J. MICHAEL PLUMB
Equestrian – 1960, 1964, 1968, 1972, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1992
Class of 2008
A seven-time Olympian and six-time medalist, Plumb became the first equestrian inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. He holds the record for greatest number of appearances in any sport at the Games for an American.
BOB RICHARDS
Track and field – 1948, 1952, 1956
Class of 1983
Richards was the first Olympian to win two gold medals in the pole vault and was the first athlete to appear on the front of a Wheaties cereal box. He was a theology professor and ordained minister when he won his first Olympic title.
DAVID ROBINSON
Basketball – 1988, 1992, 1996
Class of 2008
The first Olympic appearance for The Admiral came in 1988 (a bronze-medal run), after his stellar career at Navy. He then helped the U.S. to gold medals as a professional in 1992 and 1996. He was a 10-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA champion and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
DON SCHOLLANDER
Swimming – 1964, 1968
Class of 1983
Schollander’s four gold medals made him the most successful athlete at the 1964 Olympics. He was 18 at the time and earned the James E. Sullivan Award as the top amateur athlete in the United States and topped Johnny Unitas as AP Athlete of the Year. He then swam at Yale, added another Olympic gold in 1968 and retired from competition.
FRANK SHORTER
Track and field – 1972, 1976
Class of 1984
Shorter won gold in the marathon in 1972, then followed with silver in 1976. He is the only American athlete to medal twice in the event and the only American male to win the event since 1912. A longtime resident of Boulder who now lives in Palmer Lake, he co-founded the Bolder Boulder event and is largely credited with popularizing running in the United States in the 1970s. He later helped to establish the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and chaired it from 2000 to 2003.
MARK SPITZ
Swimming – 1968, 1972
Class of 1983
Spitz won seven gold medals in 1972, all in record time. That stood as an all-time record for gold medals in a single Games until Michael Phelps topped it 36 years later. Spitz amassed nine gold medals, a silver and a bronze. He retired at age 22 and landed multiple endorsement deals as well as a career in television and film.
JIM THORPE
Track and field — 1912
Class of 1983
Among the most celebrated all-around American athletes of all time, Thorpe played professional football and baseball in addition to being an Olympic champion in the decathlon and pentathlon. He was later stripped of his medals when it was discovered he had previously played semiprofessional baseball and did not meet the standards for amateur competition. Thorpe, of Native American descent, had his medals posthumously restored by the International Olympic Committee in 1982.
BILL TOOMEY
Track and field – 1968
Class of 1984
Toomey famously loved the number 10, noting he had ten letters in his name, was born Jan. 10 and always wore No. 10 as an athlete. So he chose the decathlon as his track and field specialty, winning Olympic gold in the event in 1968 despite missing on his first two pole vault attempts and facing the prospect of falling from the competition if he hadn’t completed a third. He graduated from the University of Colorado and later coached track at California Irvine and worked as a television broadcaster and marketing consultant.
PETER VIDMAR
Gymnastics – 1984
Class of 1991
Forced to miss the 1980 Games because of the United States boycott, he was among the 461 athletes to later be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal as a result. He did, however, return in 1984 and won silver in the men’s all-around, taking gold in the pommel horse and as part of the team competition. He was the highest-scoring American gymnast in Olympic history. He later lived in Colorado Springs and worked in various roles with the USOC before resigning after controversy surrounding his opposition to gay marriage.
JOHNNY WEISSMULLER
Swimming/water polo – 1924, 1928
Class of 1983
A hero in real life (Weissmuller and his brother rescued two dozen people from a capsized boat in Lake Michigan) he was the sport of swimming’s first superstar after winning five Olympic gold medals and a bronze in swimming and water polo. He later starred in 12 films in the role of Tarzan. When the Swimming Hall of Fame was launched in 1965, he was named the first honoree.
MAL WHITFIELD
Track and field – 1948, 1952
Class of 1988
The first African-American recipient of the Sullivan Award, Whitfield won five gold medals as a middle-distance runner competing at 400 and 800 meters. He was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II and also served in the Korean War as an Air Force sergeant. After retiring from competition, Whitfield worked for the U.S. Intelligence Service and as an American Goodwill Ambassador and promoting athletics worldwide.
LONES WIGGER JR.
Shooting – 1964, 1968, 1972
Class of 2008
An Army officer for 26 years, Wigger is widely considered the most decorated rifle shooter in the world. He broke 29 world records, won 58 national championships and won two Olympic gold medals and a silver. With the Army he rose to lieutenant colonel, served two tours in Vietnam and instructed soldiers in marksmanship.
FRANK WYKOFF
Track and field – 1928, 1932, 1936
Class of 1984
The native Iowan became the first man to win three relay gold medals, helping the United States to victories in the 4x100-meter race in three consecutive Olympics, each in record time. His final medal came as anchor to a relay team in 1936 that included Jesse Owens. He worked as a teacher and administrator in Los Angeles until his death in 1972 at age 70.