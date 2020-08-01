TENLEY ALBRIGHT
Figure skating – 1952, 1956
Class of 1988
A polio survivor as a child who used figure skating to aid in her recovery, Albright claimed silver in 1952 and gold in 1956. She later became a practicing surgeon for 23 years, a faculty member at Harvard and served as vice president of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
EVELYN ASHFORD
Track and field – 1976, 1984, 1988, 1992
Class of 2006
Ashford was a five-time medalist (four gold), the U.S. flag bearer in 1988 and first woman to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds at the Olympics (10.97 in 1984) — a feat she first accomplished at the National Sports Festival in Colorado Springs in 1983 (10.79).
SHIRLEY BABASHOFF
Swimming – 1972, 1976
Class of 1987
Babashoff won nine Olympic medals (including three golds). Four of her six silvers came in the 1976 Games when women’s swimming was dominated by the East German team she accused of using performance-enhancing drugs — accusations later proven to be true.
JOAN BENOIT
Track and field – 1984
Class of 2008
Benoit took gold in the inaugural women’s marathon in 1984. A distance-running mainstay for a decade, she knocked 8 minutes off the Boston Marathon record in 1979 and won the James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s best amateur athlete in 1985 after winning the Chicago Marathon.
BONNIE BLAIR
Speedskating – 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996
Class of 2004
The dominant long-track speedskating sprinter across three Olympic Games, Blair was the first American woman to win five gold medals. She won the 400 in three consecutive Winter Games. Blair’s son, Grant Cruikshank, plays hockey in Colorado Springs at Colorado College.
CONNIE CARPENTER-PHINNEY
Speedskating/cycling – 1972, 1984
Class of 1992
Carpenter-Phinney was the youngest American woman to compete at an Olympic Winter games when she qualified in speedskating at 14 in 1972. An injury in 1976 caused her to begin training on a bike and she began competing in that sport, ultimately winning Olympic gold in the road race in 1984.
TRACY CAULKINS
Swimming – 1984
Class of 1990
A three-time gold medalist in 1984, Caulkins’ Olympic haul was undoubtedly impacted by the 1980 Moscow boycott. She had won five golds the World Championships in 1978 at 15 (becoming the youngest winner of the James E. Sullivan Award), but had to wait six years before making her Olympic debut.
DONNA DE VARONA
Swimming – 1960, 1964
Class of 1987
An Olympian at age 13, she retired at age 17 after her second Olympic appearance resulted in a pair of gold medals. She then became a pioneer among women in sports broadcasting and became a central figure in the fight for equality among female athletes.
GAIL DEVERS
Track and field – 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004
Class of 2012
The Olympic 100-meter champion in 1992 and 1996 (the first woman to repeat in the events since Wyomia Tyus in 1964/68), Devers overcame complications that arose from treatment for Grave’s disease following her first Olympic appearance in 1988.
BABE DIDRIKSON
Track & field – 1932
Class of 1983
Mildred Ella “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias, who lived in Colorado, was legendary for her excellence across an array of sports — golf, basketball, baseball, among them. She had a brief foray into track, taking gold in the javelin and 80-meter hurdles and silver in the high jump in the 1932 Games.
TERESA EDWARDS
Basketball – 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000
Class of 2009
After taking Georgia to two NCAA Women’s Final Four appearances, she helped Team USA to gold in 1984 and again in 1988. A bronze finish in 1992 motivated her to keep playing for the national team, and she helped the U.S. to golds in 1996 and 2000. She was the youngest and oldest basketball player to win an Olympic gold medal.
JANET EVANS
Swimming – 1988, 1992, 1996
Class of 2004
Evans broke the world records in the 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle at age 15. The next year she won three Olympic gold medals in Seoul. She defended her 800 freestyle victory in 1992 and added a silver in the 400 free. She was selected to hand the torch to Muhammad Ali during the opening ceremony in 1996.
LISA FERNANDEZ
Softball – 1996, 2000, 2004
Class of 2012
Fernandez pitched the U.S. to victory in three consecutive gold-medal games, set an Olympic record with 25 strikeouts in a game and, in 10 Olympic starts, has more shutouts (5) than earned runs allowed (4). The former UCLA star also set a single-Olympics mark with a .545 batting average in 2004.
PEGGY FLEMING JENKINS
Figure skating – 1968
Class of 1983
After training in Colorado Springs at The Broadmoor for three years, Fleming shot to international fame with her gold-medal performance in 1968 — the only U.S. gold in Grenoble. The Colorado College alumni later became a television analyst for the sport and was part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.
FLORENCE GRIFFITH JOYNER
Track & field – 1984, 1988
Class of 2004
FloJo had retired from running at age 19 and was working as a bank teller when coach Bob Kersee recruited her to return. She then took silver in the 200-meter dash in 1984. By 1988, she was the dominant figure in the sport, setting world records in the 100 and 200 and earning three golds in Seoul.
DOROTHY HAMILL
Figure skating – 1976
Class of 1991
Hamill broke onto the world stage by winning the National Novice title in 1969, then began to train with coach Carlo Fassi at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. That began a climb that culminated with a gold medal in 1976 and unprecedented commercial endorsement demand for a skater.
JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE
Track & field – 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996
Class of 2004
Joyner-Kersee was the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the heptathlon, doing so in 1988 and 1992. She also won gold in the long jump in 1988. She briefly played professionally in the American Basketball League after retiring from track and field. Sports Illustrated named her the Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th Century.
MICKI KING
Diving – 1968, 1972
Class of 1992
The first woman appointed to a faculty position at a U.S. military academy as the Air Force Academy physical education instructor and diving coach, Col. Maxine King Hogue fractured her arm hitting the board in her Olympic debut in 1968 but returned to win gold in 1972. She enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 and served until 1992. King was a member of the committee that permitted women to be enrolled in service academies, and her daughter, Michelle Hogue, presented her with a class ring when she graduated from Air Force in 2004.
LISA LESLIE
Basketball – 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
Class of 2019
Leslie’s basketball resume stacks up with any in the history of the women’s game. She averaged double figures in every major international event in which she competed, including four consecutive Olympic Games that all ended in gold. She was an NCAA Player of the Year, three-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion.
KRISTINE LILLY
Soccer – 1996, 2000, 2004
Class of 2012
Lilly enjoyed the longest, most decorated women’s soccer career in U.S. history — including a pair of Olympic gold medals and a silver. Her 354 international appearances is a record, she’s the only person to play in five FIFA Women’s World Cups and her 130 international goals rank second in U.S. history.
NASTIA LIUKIN
Gymnastics – 2008
Class of 2019
Liukein’s five medals in Beijing tied Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Miller for most in a single Games. Her haul included gold in the individual all-around, silvers on the beam, bars and team competition and a bronze in floor exercise.
MISTY MAY-TREANOR
Beach volleyball – 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012
Class of 2019
After finishing fifth in the 2000 Games, May-Treanor partnered with Kerri Walsh Jennings and began a streak of three consecutive Olympic golds. May-Treanor was named Most Outstanding Player of the Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008. In indoor, she led Long Beach State to an undefeated NCAA title in 1998.
PAT McCORMICK
Diving – 1952, 1956
Class of 1995
McCormick won the 3- and 10-meter diving events in the 1952 Games, then repeated the feat in 1956 just eight months after the birth of her son (setting a record for margin of victory in 3-meter dives that still stands). She later served on the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games Organizing Committee.
MARY T. MEAGHER
Swimming – 1984, 1988
Class of 2009
Meagher owned world records in the 100- and 200-meter butterfly races and won golds in both events in Los Angeles in 1984. She added a gold by swimming the butterfly leg in the 4x100 medley relay. She later added a silver and bronze in 1988. Her first world record came at age 14 in 1979, but the U.S. boycott prevented her from swimming in 1980.
DEBBIE MEYER
Swimming – 1968
Class of 1986
Born in Annapolis, Md., at the U.S. Naval Academy, Meyer became the first female swimmer to earn three individual gold medals at the same Olympic Games when she, at 16 in high school, won the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyle events in Mexico City. She retired young and didn’t compete in another Games.
SHANNON MILLER
Gymnastics – 1992, 1996
Class of 2006
Miller won seven Olympic medals across two Games, taking silver in the all-around in 1992 among her four medals from Barcelona. In 1996 she won the balance beam — a first for a U.S. gymnast — and was the highest point earner for an American squad that defeated Russia for the first time for team gold.
MARY LOU RETTON
Gymnastics – 1984
Class of 1985
Fifty years after Wheaties began displaying athletes on its cereal box, Retton became the first female athlete to grace the Breakfast of Champions cover after a star turn at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. Then a sophomore in high school, Retton became the first American to win the all-around gold medal, clinching it with a perfect 10 on the vault.
WILMA RUDOLPH
Track & field – 1956, 1960
Class of 1983
Despite overcoming childhood polio and delivering a child as a high school senior in 1958, Rudolph dominated at the 1960 Games in Rome with gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and as part of the 4 x 100 relay team. She was the first American to win three gold medals at the same Olympic Games. She died of brain and throat cancer in 1994.
PICABO STREET
Alpine skiing – 1994, 1998, 2002
Class of 2009
A native of Triumph, Idaho, Street won silver in the downhill in 1994 and followed that with gold in 1998 in the super-G shortly after knee surgery. Street also became the first non-European woman to win a World Cup downhill season title. She lives part time in Winter Park during retirement.
JENNY THOMPSON
Swimming – 1992, 2996, 2000, 2004
Class of 2012
Thompson’s eight gold medals are the most for a female swimmer in Olympic history. All of her medals — 12 in total — came in relay events, though she was a world-record holder in the 100-meter butterfly. A Stanford graduate who made the U.S. Olympic team in 2004 while in medical school, Thompson is a licensed physician specializing in pediatric anesthesiology.
DARA TORRES
Swimming – 1984, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2008
Class of 2019
Torres’ career was defined by its longevity, as she was the first American to swim in five Olympic Games and, at 41 in 2008, the oldest female to swim in Olympic competition. Her 12 medals are tied for most among American female swimmers and she set eight American records during her career, including three in Beijing in 2008 during her final competition.
WYOMIA TYUS
Track & field – 1964, 1968
Class of 1985
Tyus became the first person to defend a 100-meter dash Olympic gold medal, following her victory in 1964 with another in 1968 with a world-record time of 11.08 seconds. She also earned a gold and silver medal in relays. She was one of 11 U.S. athletes who carried the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in 1984.
AMY VAN DYKEN
Swimming – 1996, 2000
Class of 2008
Van Dyken-Rouen, a Denver native and 1994 NCAA Swimmer of the Year while at Colorado State, trained in Colorado Springs and earned six Olympic gold medals in swimming. Her four gold medals in 1996 were a record for an American female. In 2014 she was paralyzed from the waist down in an ATV accident in Colorado.
WILLYE WHITE
Track & field – 1956, 1960, 1964, 1968, 1972
Class of 2009
For nearly two decades, White was the best female long jumper in the United States. She competed in her first Olympic Games as a sophomore in high school, winning the first of two career silver medals. She won nine consecutive U.S. outdoor championships and set seven world records. He worked for 37 years in city government as a health administrator, director of recreational services and a founder of sports programs for underserved youth.
KRISTI YAMAGUCHI
Figure skating – 1992
Class of 2006
Yamaguchi won gold in women’s singles at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France. She claimed world titles in singles in 1991 and 1992 after previously claiming a World Junior title in pairs. A third-generation descendant of Japanese emigrants, Yamaguchi’s mother was born in an internment camp during World War II.