The United States followed a long layoff with a long wait for a goal, but it arrived just in time.
The men’s national soccer team returned to action in Denver on Thursday night for its first non-friendly match since Nov. 2019 and advanced to the finals of the Concacaf Nations League with a goal in the 89th minute to beat Honduras.
John Brooks started the decisive play at Empower Field at Mile High by chipping it into the right side of the box, where Weston McKennie centered it and Jordan Siebatcheu headed it in for his first goal in international competition.
“It was really important,” said Gio Reyna, one of a handful of Americans to appear in their first official competition to the national team. “It was the first tough, really official competitive game we’ve had; just so show the resilience and character of the group and get a goal at the end was nice to see.”
The U.S had multiple chances, but so did Honduras. The U.S. led 65% to 35% in possession time but only had 10-7 in shots on goal. Perhaps the best opportunity came for Honduras in the first half when a free kick drew U.S. keeper Zach Steffen out of position and Josh Sargent headed the ball away an inch or two before it entered the goal.
The victory improved U.S. to 17-4-5 all-time against Honduras in a series that was first played in 1965.
This was the first appearance for coach Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. team since it went with a younger roster – Thursday’s team was the second youngest ever fielded by the Americans – as it looks to buck the trend that saw it fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup because of a loss to Trinidad and Tobago.
The 23-player U.S. roster averages just under 24 years old, with 13 players 23 or younger.
Berhalter has pointed toward 2022 as an arrival date for this new team and 2026 as the point where it should be able to truly compete with the best teams in the world.
An early preview will be offered on Sunday, as the U.S. will face the winner of Mexico and Costa Rica at 7 p.m. in the championship match.