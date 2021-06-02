The United States men’s soccer team faces Honduras on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in the first semifinal of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Final Four.
Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be watched on CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and Paramount+.
The match is part of a doubleheader prior to Mexico-Costa Rica.
The championship and third-place game will take place Sunday at Mile High.
This tournament, especially the game with Honduras, is beyond huge because it marks the first time that all the U.S. team’s stars will play together in America this year.
On Sunday, the U.S. lost a friendly to Switzerland, 2-1, in St. Gallen. It was the final tuneup for CONCACAF Nations League games.
Sebastian Lletge scored the U.S. goal in the fifth minute to give his club an early lead. It came on an assist from Brenden Aaronson.
Switzerland tied the game six minutes later and scored the eventual game-winner in the 63rd minute.
In goal that night for the U.S. was Ethan Horvath, who plays for Belgian side Club Brugge.
The 23-player U.S. roster is considered the strongest in program history. It includes eight players who won trophies in Europe this season. Seventeen players are 23 or younger.
The roster includes players from English champion Manchester City (Downingtown’s Zack Steffen), Champions League winner Chelsea (Christian Pulisic), Barcelona (Sergiño Dest) and French champion Lille (Tim Weah). Also in uniform will be star players from clubs in the U.S., Germany, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.
Four of the U.S. players play in Major League Soccer.
The U.S. coach is Gregg Berhalter, who took over the program in 2019.
The U.S. has an edge over Honduras of 16-4-5 since 1965. They’ve met 17 times in official competition, with the United States 12-2-3. One of the losses came in World Cup qualifying in 2001 in Washington, D.C.
The most recent meeting was in 2017 in Honduras' capital San Pedro Sula, a 1-1 draw.
In March, Honduras eliminated the U.S. in its bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2-1 in a regional qualifying tournament in Mexico.
A U.S. men’s team last appeared in the Olympics in 2008.
Following this week’s games in Denver, the U.S. will play a friendly June 9 against Costa Rica in Salt Lake City.
In July, the U.S. will compete in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Those games are a lead-in to the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.