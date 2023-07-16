This week, for the first time ever, a USGA championship will be held on a military base.

The Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course will host the 2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior championship Monday through Saturday. It will only be the third time Colorado has hosted the tournament, which was founded in 1949.

Monday and Tuesday will be stroke play, where 156 golfers will compete for 64 spots in the match-play tournament, beginning Wednesday. From there, the field goes from 64 to 32 to 16, and so on, until a champion is crowned in Saturday’s 36-hole match.

Players aged 12 through 18 will compete at U.S. Girls’ Junior. Ages 16 through 18 make up 119 of the 156 competitors, while Mia Clausen of Carlsbad, Calif., will be the lone 12 year old and the youngest golfer.

Logan Hale of Erie, an incoming high school senior, is Colorado’s lone representative in the field. Hale is committed to University of Denver.

Yana Wilson of Henderson, Nev., won last year’s tournament in Bowling Green, Ky., defeating Gianna Clemente in the finals. Wilson and Clemente are both in this year’s field.

The stakes are high for all 156 competitors.

The winner receives an exemption to all future U.S. Girls’ Junior competitions in which they are eligible for. Plus, the winner receives exemptions to the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships in addition to an invitation to the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

To gain access to the course, patrons will be required to pass through either the Academy’s North or South security gates. All passengers over 18 will be required to show photo identification, and vehicles are subject to inspection from Air Force security.