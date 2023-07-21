A longtime Tiger signed to the professional ranks on Friday.

Two-time Colorado College graduate and defenseman Bryan Yoon signed with the Utah Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Yoon was a co-captain in 2021-22 as a senior and a captain again in his fifth year, 2022-23.

Yoon played 168 games for CC, recording 72 points. Of those, 65 were assists. And he tied for a team-leading 14 assists in his fifth year at CC.

The defenseman made an impact in his final days as a Tiger. He helped CC make a run to the NCHC title game and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Yoon recently played at the Avalanche’s NHL Development Camp, alongside teammate Connor Mayer, before signing with the Grizzlies.

Yoon joins Hunter McKown (Columbus Blue Jackets), Grant Cruikshank (Toronto Marlies of the AHL) and Matt Vernon (Reading Royals) as former Tigers to sign professionally in the 2023 offseason.