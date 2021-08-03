Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.