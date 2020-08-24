Air Force hockey selected its 2020-21 captains in senior defensemen Jake Levin and Zach Mirageas. Forward Shawn Knowlton and defenseman Alex Mehnert, also seniors, will be alternate captains.
A team vote determines who dons the letters.
“We believe in having player’s captains as opposed to coach’s captains,” coach Frank Serratore said in a team release. “These four players are the leaders of the team, the representatives of the group and the conduit to the coaching staff."
Mirageas surged into the lineup as a freshman and has been one of Air Force’s most consistent offensive producers ever since. In 112 career games — most on the roster — he has six goals and 51 assists. He was second on the team in scoring last season.
Levin and Mehnert have been steady contributors and minutes eaters. Each appeared in every game the past two seasons.
Knowlton missed his entire freshman season due to injury and wasn’t always in the lineup last season, but is the team’s shootout ace.