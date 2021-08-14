Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.