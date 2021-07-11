With most sports at a standstill Monday, the start of the week provides us with the perfect opportunity to look ahead to the 2021 NFL season and target some NFL futures. While most lines in terms of yardage and touchdown totals have yet to drop, there are enough lines that have been released where you can get a leg up by getting in on them early before they adjust to the market.
Below are two of my favorite futures bets that I put early money on for the 2021 NFL season.
Tennessee Titans over 9.5 wins
-110, DraftKings Sportsbook
Coming off an 11-win campaign, the Titans bolstered their offense with one of the biggest offseason moves in recent NFL memory — and even with that, their win over/under sits at only 9.5. This is a confusing line given the upgrade in their offense, even given the team’s defensive struggles last season. The addition of Julio Jones should prove to be a massive help for Derrick Henry, as the Titans backfield saw more rushing attempts against eight defenders in the box (175) than all but two teams in the NFL. With more room to run, they could become even more lethal on the ground. This also makes them a far more dangerous red-zone team given defenses’ inability to double Jones and A.J. Brown. With such a dynamic offense combined with an extra game on the schedule, the Titans should have no problem sailing over here.
Ezekiel Elliott over 1,100.5 total rushing yards
-111, DraftKings Sportsbook
Elliott has been one of the most polarizing players this offseason after a massively disappointing 2020 campaign. On the season, he posted 979 rushing yards in 15 games, averaging a career-worst 4.0 yards per attempt on only 16.3 attempts per game. While his health wasn’t an issue, the health of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was. With the Cowboys trailing so many games without him, they never had the opportunities to establish the run like they had in previous seasons. In those seasons since 2016, we saw Elliott post rushing totals of 1,631 yards, 983 yards (in 10 games), 1,434 yards and 1,357 yards. Given the fact that Prescott is set to return in Week 1 in addition to a 17th game on the schedule, this offense should return to potentcy and, in turn, should allow for Elliott to return to rushing dominance.