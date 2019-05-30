Two more times and television assignments have been filled in on Air Force’s 2019 football schedule, as have details to a game the Falcons want to add to that slate.
The Falcons will resume their in-state rivalry with Colorado at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Folsom Field in Boulder in a game that will be carried on the Pac-12 Network.
The annual game against Navy will be played at 1:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 5 in Annapolis, Md., and will be carried by CBS Sports Network.
Among home games, only the opener against Colgate on Aug. 31 and the season finale against Wyoming on Nov. 30 do not have television assignments. The lone road game without a network attached is the Nov. 9 trip to New Mexico.
The Mountain West announced Thursday that its championship game will be televised by ESPN for the fourth consecutive year. The game – hosted by the divisional champ with the highest winning percentage in conference games – will be played at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7.
2019 Air Force Football Schedule
TBA, Sat., Aug. 31 Colgate
11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 14 at Colorado (Pac-12)
7 p.m., Fri., Sept. 20 at Boise State (ESPN2)
6 p.m., Fri., Sept. 27 San Jose State (CBS SN)
1:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5 at Navy (CBS SN)
5 p.m,. Sat., Oct. 12 Fresno State (CBS SN)
9 p.m., Sat., Oct. 19 at Hawaii (CBS SN)
TBA, Sat., Oct. 26 Utah State (ESPN Net)
1:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 2 Army (CBS SN)
TBA, Sat., Nov. 9 at New Mexico
TBA, Sat., Nov. 16 at Colorado State (ESPN Net)
TBA, Sat., Nov. 30 Wyoming
All times MT