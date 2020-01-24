Three months ago, Air Force basketball shared its goals entering a season with high expectations.
For coach Dave Pilipovich, the aim was to land in the upper tier of the Mountain West.
For the players, extending the season beyond the conference tournament was the target.
To maintain hope of either, the next two games are critical for the Falcons.
Air Force (9-11, 3-5 Mountain West) travels to San Jose State (6-14) on Saturday and follows that with a home game against Fresno State (6-13, 2-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Anything but 2-0 in that stretch would put the Falcons in the unenviable position of trying to regain traction after a week off with games at Nevada, home against No. 4 San Diego State and a trip to Boise State.
The season then closes with largely less daunting challenges — San Jose State, at Fresno State, Wyoming, New Mexico and at Colorado State.
There’s still a path for the Falcons to climb above .500 (the required threshold for postseason eligibility, barring a Mountain West Tournament championship), but it would be all but impossible without two wins in the next four days. Not that either is a foregone conclusion. The Spartans have perennially served as the league’s doormat, but this year they own home wins over New Mexico and Nevada and fell by just two points at San Diego State. Air Force has won five straight in the series, but it is 2-2 in its past four trips to San Jose, with two of those games going to overtime.
San Jose State, under former Colorado assistant Jean Prioleau, are led by 6-foot-6 sophomore guard Seneca Knight (14.4 ppg, including 30 in a loss at UNLV on Jan. 15).
After that comes the visit from Fresno State, which would appear to be down this year but has been victimized by a schedule front-loaded with difficult matchups. The Bulldogs’ conference losses came at Utah State (in overtime), San Diego State, New Mexico and Colorado State as well as home against UNLV (in double overtime) and to the unbeaten Aztecs (by nine points).
Air Force is just 2-11 against the Bulldogs since 2013.