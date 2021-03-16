Trade talks are getting louder around the NBA ahead of the March 25 deadline, but at least a couple of Nuggets see no need for their team to be involved in those conversations.
“I think we’ve got everything we need,” JaMychal Green said after the Nuggets beat the Pacers on Monday to improve to 23-16, good for fifth in the Western Conference entering Tuesday’s slate.
“It’s been a lot of injuries and a lot of different lineups. We haven’t really had that time to really be a full, healthy team and play together as one. Once we get that chance, the sky is the limit for us.”
Though Green is in his first year with the Nuggets, he should have a pretty good idea what a championship-caliber roster looks like over a seven-year career that’s seen him bounce from playoff teams in Memphis, San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers before he signed with the Nuggets in the offseason. Jamal Murray, who has helped the Nuggets climb the list of contenders over his four-plus years in Denver supported Green’s take.
“I’d be crazy if I didn’t,” Murray answered when asked if he agreed. “I believe every year we have everything we need. That’s just how I think; that’s just how we play. That’s how we believe in each other.”
While two of the Nuggets think they’re set, that decision will be made by president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and the front office.
In recent weeks, the Nuggets have reportedly been interested in Houston’s P.J. Tucker, a veteran forward with a knack for hitting corner 3s and playing bigger than his listed 6-foot-5. Tucker and the struggling Rockets have agreed he will not play until his next team is determined.
Washington’s Bradley Beal and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon are among the big prizes to be had, though it’s unclear how interested their respective teams are in a trade. It has long been thought that Michael Porter Jr. would have to be included in any trade that would bring an established star to Denver, but he’s putting together his most consistent stretch of his career, scoring 20 or more points, grabbing at least eight rebounds and shooting 60% or better from the field in four straight games.
“I feel like he’s been doing a great job. We need him to score and step up sometimes, and he definitely does that,” Green answered when asked about Porter’s development. “I feel like every time he shoots the ball, it’s going in. Just his touch, that high release, He’s very needed on this team.”
A condensed schedule due to the COVID-19 figures to further complicate potential trades. Consecutive days off are rare, and the Nuggets have rarely practiced with just one day separating games. That makes it increasingly difficult to introduce new players to the mix, not that Murray thinks any new pieces are needed after last year’s run to the Western Conference finals.
“We didn’t have two starters, and we still got to where we got to, so I definitely believe we can go all the way, and we have what it takes,” Murray said. “Everybody keeps underestimating us even though we get past all these checkpoints and everything, but we’re just going to stay solid and keep on keeping on.”