Air Force hockey announced its 10-member class of 2024 on Wednesday. According to a school release, the group arrived June 25 and just completed basic training.
The Falcons graduated six seniors, all of whom were roster regulars when healthy. Presumptive starting goaltender Alex Schilling, who was voted the 2019-20 MVP by his teammates, returns along with three of Air Force's top four scorers.
Brian Adams, forward
5-foot-8, 175 pounds
Adams played three seasons of juniors with the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and Wenatchee Wild (BCHL). His most productive season was the most recent one, putting in 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games while serving as captain.
Maiszon Balboa, goaltender
6-2, 185
Colorado Springs native Balboa played for the Pikes Peak Miners and Colorado Rampage organizations before joining the Shreveport Mudbugs (NAHL) for two seasons. He appeared in 28 games in 2019-20 with a record of 18-8. His goals-against average (1.92) and shutout total (5) were in the league’s top five.
Sam Brennan, defenseman
6-0, 200
Brennan played in 49 games (10 goals, 20 assists) for Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL) last season, his third with the team. An alternate captain, he led the team in defenseman scoring and was +15 in plus-minus. He won a Michigan state title in high school.
Parker Brown, forward
5-10, 155
Had back-to-back 40-plus point seasons with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL. The South Carolina native was +16 both years.
Thomas Daskas, forward
6-2, 205
Joining two other Rochester Hills, Mich., natives in Max Harper and Marshall Bowery, Daskas split his three-year NAHL tenure between Shreveport and the Lone Star Brahmas. The 2019-20 season was a good one as he finished with 48 points in 53 games and was +28.
Will Gavin, forward
5-10, 185
Gavin spent most of the last three seasons in the National Collegiate Development Conference and played four games in the NAHL. He captained the NCDC’s Northern Cyclones in 2019-20 and had 28 points in 18 games.
Nathan Horn, forward
5-11, 160
Horn led the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) in goals, assists, points, power-play goals and game-winners last season. He had 20 goals and 28 assists in 52 games in his third year with the team.
Noah Kim, defenseman
5-10, 170
Kim had a spread-out junior career, spending time in the BCHL and NAHL. He spent last season with the Okotoks Oilers (AJHL) and had 56 points (14 goals, 42 assists) in 58 games.
Jacob Marti, forward
5-11, 185
The Rocky Mountain RoughRiders alum and Highlands Ranch native spent parts of four seasons with the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL. He had 12 goals and 13 assists in 50 games last season.
Luke Robinson, defenseman
6-3, 205
Robinson was an alternate captain of the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) where he had a goal and five assists in 46 games last season. Previously he spent parts of three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Knights of the NAHL.