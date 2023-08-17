Fans at Cherry Hills Country Club were almost treated to a twin vs. twin quarterfinal battle.

Twins David and Maxwell Ford each won their first two matches at the U.S. Amateur Championship. The way the bracket was set up (determined by the first two days’ stroke-play standings) had them slated to face each other on Friday if things worked out.

Unfortunately for the Fords, the brotherly duel won’t happen.

Maxwell lost 5 and 4 to incoming Florida sophomore Parker Bell in the Round of 16. David lost in 19 holes to Ben James of Virginia.

The twins didn’t have a chance to be rivals. But they will soon be teammates.

David has played at North Carolina for two seasons, while Maxwell played his first two at Georgia. Maxwell has transferred from Georgia and will enroll at UNC this month.

Questionable weather

After nine hours of cloudless golf, high winds and dark clouds came in from the west around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Rain began to fall just before 7 p.m., as groups were finishing their rounds.

It didn’t affect Thursday’s schedule of events, but it was a sign of things to come.

Tournament officials moved up the start of Friday’s quarterfinals to 8:30 a.m. The quarterfinals were originally scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Tee times will be separated by 15 minutes, beginning with the Jackson Koivun-Nick Dunlap match at 8:30.