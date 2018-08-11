Colorado Springs Switchbacks defender Taylor Hunter’s first goal of the season seemed to put Colorado Springs in position to get at least a point, if not three, out of the bus trip to Tulsa.
After the Roughnecks put pressure on the Switchbacks defense in the opening stages of the contest, Hunter headed in a deflected cross from winger Shane Malcolm in the 45th minute, and the Switchbacks took a 1-0 lead to the break.
The lead lasted for all of 10 minutes in the second half, as Michael Gamble leveled things with a left-footed shot that beat Colorado Springs goalkeeper Moise Pouaty to his near post.
Pouaty was beat again some 16 minutes later when Tulsa substitute Joaquin Rivas got behind the Colorado Springs defense and eventually chipped a shot over Pouaty from inside the box.
Despite a late push from the Switchbacks, who made a couple of attacking subs in the second half, Tulsa held on for its second win of the season and denied the Switchbacks a rare road result.
The Switchbacks should have plenty of time to recover, as their next match isn’t until an Aug. 25 trip to Phoenix Rising, which sat third in the United Soccer League’s Western Conference as of Saturday night.
The Switchbacks dropped to 10th, as St. Louis moved into ninth place behind a 4-1 win over Las Vegas Lights.