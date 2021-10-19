SOFTBALL
Over the weekend, Palmer Ridge became the only local softball team to secure a state berth.
The qualification came after the Bears dropped their opening game to three-seeded Erie, 13-6. They went back-to-back with wins over Pueblo County (12-9) and Discovery Canyon (4-0) to ensure another weekend of competition, at least.
Holy Family, the top-seeded team at state, awaits the Bears. The two will face off Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Sports Complex, and games from the tournament will also be streamed on NFHS.
The winner will meet up with the victor of Conifer and Mead's opening bout.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Liberty 2
At Rampart: The city continues to challenge the Rams, but they keep battling through.
Rampart was down in the third set before coming back to upend the Lancers. The Rams have only lost one of their last 10 matches and found ways to beat Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon and now 12-4 Liberty.
Pine Creek 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Pine Creek is on a remarkable run.
The Eagles have beat 4A No. 5 Cheyenne Mountain (3-2), 5A No. 9 Rampart (3-2) and now the Trojans (14-7) in a two-week span. Hailey Aigner (14) and Sam Barnes (11) led them in kills Tuesday. Brooke Hyland also landed four service aces.
Calhan 3, Las Animas 1
Elizabeth 3, Sierra 0
Manitou Springs 3, James Irwin 0
Widefield 3, Harrison 1
Lewis-Palmer 3, Air Academy 0
Byers 3, Peyton 1
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Palmer Ridge 1
Canon City 3, Mesa Ridge 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 12, Dolores Huerta Prep 0
At Fountain Valley: Junior Hugh Sperber and senior Scotty Lebo combined for seven goals and a pair of hat tricks.
Five players found the back of the net in the Danes' 10th win in 12 tries. Only two games remain for a Fountain Valley team looking to make a postseason run.
Colorado Springs Christian School 6, Manitou Springs 2
The Classical Academy 10, Sierra 0
St. Mary’s 1, Salida 0
Colorado Springs School 6, Beth Eden Baptist 2
Liberty 6 Doherty 0
Coronado 3, Palmer 1
Mitchell 10, Falcon 1
Thomas MacLaren 6, Vanguard 1
Mesa Ridge 2, Harrison 0
Canon City 9, Widefield 0