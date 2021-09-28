GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Colorado Academy 0
At Colorado Academy: No. 6 Palmer Ridge's upset over No. 2 Colorado Academy Tuesday has the Bears in prime position for a late-season run.
They've gone 9-1-2 this year and were ranked behind the Mustangs before the 1-0 win. Defense has been key for the Bears who, after the latest contest, have allowed only four goals this year.
BOYS’ GOLF
Holy Family Bobblehead Invitational
At Holy Family: Cheyenne Mountain traveled as the only southern Colorado team Tuesday to Holy Family's final tournament of the year.
The Red-Tailed Hawks finished ninth and saw both freshman Charlie Doyle and junior Kaden Ochsendorf lead the way with top-30 individual finishes.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs School 7, Vanguard 3
At Colorado Springs School: Three strikers found the back of the net multiple times for the Kodiaks Tuesday.
Seniors James Holman, Graham Bain and junior Andrew Hedden all scored twice, with fellow senior Henry Gresham tallying three assists.
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Doherty 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: An early scare wasn't enough for the Spartans.
Doherty went up, 2-0, in the first half against the Red-Tailed Hawks. The first-40 shutout gave way to a barrage for Cheyenne Mountain. It scored four goals to move to 6-4 this season — 3-3 in its last six games.
Palmer Ridge 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At Palmer Ridge: Three Bears scored Tuesday. Junior Drew Boldvich, senior Brandon Baroni and sophomore Bryce Foster all scored. Boldvich also had an assist alongside juniors Mathew Vroom and Noah Mendoza.
Thomas MacLaren 2, Fountain Valley 1
Liberty 2, Pine Creek 1
Mesa Ridge 6, Palmer 3
Harrison 10, Widefield 0
Fountain-Fort Carson at Air Academy 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 17, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Senior Abby Hayes did it all in Elizabeth's latest win.
She racked up a pair of hits, both home runs, and drove in seven runs. If that wasn't enough, she also pitched three innings and struck out six.
Mesa Ridge 10, Woodland Park 0
At Mesa Ridge: Grizzlies' junior Emily Arellano drove in a team-high three runs and stole a base in their latest win.
Sophomore Shylah Murray also had three hits and drove in a pair. Mesa Ridge moved to 12-10 with a 9-2 league record.
Coronado 16, Widefield 4
Falcon 18, Sand Creek 0
La Junta 10, James Irwin 4
BOYS’ TENNIS
Palmer 6, Canon City 1
At Cañon City: It took three sets, but senior Keigen Smith's hard-fought loss in the third singles match was the lone loss for the Terrors.
The second doubles team for Palmer also went three sets, but won, much like the other five straight-set wins, including a forfeiture in the top singles matchup.
Coronado 7, Widefield 0
At Coronado: There were no third sets on the courts for Coronado.
The Cougars, who are made up of members of every class except any first-year players, only dropped one point in their seven matchups combined. Three of the team's last four contests have been sweeps.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Manitou Springs 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Senior Grace McClintock and junior Kyra Kidd led the way for the Mustangs.
They had eight and seven kills respectively to lead the team. Manitou Springs also racked up 10 service aces.
Pine Creek 3, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Lewis-Palmer: The Eagles just keep winning.
Pine Creek's won four consecutive matches and has only dropped two sets in that span. The Eagles also moved to 2-0 in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak League. Each remaining match for the club is a league contest.
Colorado Springs School 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0
At Banning Lewis Academy: Banning Lewis Academy kept each set within single digits, but fell in three straight Tuesday.
Kodiak senior Shivley Derek and junior Cailan Reid both had four kills. They moved to 6-3 with a 3-1 record in league play.
Rampart 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Rams continued to rack up quality wins Tuesday over the Trojans.
Rampart moved to 9-2 with the win and has only dropped two sets in its last four contests — both to Cheyenne Mountain in a 3-2 win.
Fowler 3, Calhan 0
Woodland Park 3, Palmer 0
Limon 3, Peyton 0
James Irwin 3, Ellicott 0
Falcon 3, Elizabeth 0
Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0
St. Mary’s 3, La Junta 1
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Discovery Canyon 1