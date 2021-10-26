state field hockey

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 5, Liberty 0

At Regis Jesuit: After fighting through the rain, the Lancers fell to Regis Jesuit. 

The Raiders are now 15-0-1, with the lone tie coming against Kent Denver. Liberty finishes its season with a 8-8-1 record, led by sophomore Caroline Smith who finished the season with a team-high 10 goals. She also tied for the team-lead with five assists. 

Arapahoe 2, Palmer Ridge 1 (2OT)

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Palmer Ridge 3, Air Academy 0

At Palmer Ridge: The Pikes Peak League belongs to the Bears this year.

Palmer Ridge captured a league title Tuesday with its win over Air Academy. The Bears were coming off a win over last year's 5A state champion, Rampart. They'll finish their season with a tournament before vying for a title of their own. 

Woodland Park 3, Coronado 0

Lamar 3, Ellicott 0

Discovery Canyon 3, Vista Ridge 0

James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0

Manitou Springs 3, La Junta 0

Liberty 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

Pine Creek 3, Doherty 0

The Classical Academy 3, Elizabeth 0

Rampart 3, Lewis-Palmer 0

Rye 3, Colorado Springs School 0

