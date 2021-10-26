FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 5, Liberty 0
At Regis Jesuit: After fighting through the rain, the Lancers fell to Regis Jesuit.
The Raiders are now 15-0-1, with the lone tie coming against Kent Denver. Liberty finishes its season with a 8-8-1 record, led by sophomore Caroline Smith who finished the season with a team-high 10 goals. She also tied for the team-lead with five assists.
Arapahoe 2, Palmer Ridge 1 (2OT)
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Air Academy 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Pikes Peak League belongs to the Bears this year.
Palmer Ridge captured a league title Tuesday with its win over Air Academy. The Bears were coming off a win over last year's 5A state champion, Rampart. They'll finish their season with a tournament before vying for a title of their own.
Woodland Park 3, Coronado 0
Lamar 3, Ellicott 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Vista Ridge 0
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Manitou Springs 3, La Junta 0
Liberty 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Pine Creek 3, Doherty 0
The Classical Academy 3, Elizabeth 0
Rampart 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
Rye 3, Colorado Springs School 0