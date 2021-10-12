GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Vista Ridge 0

At Fountain-Fort Carson: League play hasn't started how they wanted, but the Trojans are making their way back. 

Now at 2-4, Fountain-Fort Carson downed Vista Ridge in straight sets — its fifth consecutive win. Four more league matchups stand before the Trojans. 

Coronado 3, Mesa Ridge 0

At Coronado: Senior Elizabeth Berg, junior Millie Leonard and sophomore Hannah Walters led the way to another Cougar win. 

The former accounted for a team-high seven kills while both Leonard and Walters had six. Coronado also piled up 14 service aces in the three-set sweep.

Pine Creek 3, Rampart 2

At Pine Creek: The Eagles made sure not to waste a home-court advantage. 

Pine Creek moved to 11-4 with its win over formerly top-ranked Rampart. It was the Rams' first loss since dropping a pair in a tournament over homecoming weekend. The Eagles have split their last four, but captured wins over two tough opponents in Rampart and Cheyenne Mountain. 

Woodland Park 3, Harrison 0

Limon 3, Calhan 2

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Lewis-Palmer 1

Discovery Canyon 3, Doherty 1

Vanguard 3, James Irwin 0

Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0

Falcon 3, Mitchell 0

Elizabeth 3, Sand Creek 0

The Classical Academy 3, Sierra 0

Canon City 3, Widefield 0

GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver 1, Palmer Ridge 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

St. Mary’s 3, James Irwin 2

At James Irwin: It took two overtimes, but the Pirates finally struck gold. 

Both the first and second halves saw each team net one, but fail to stretch the deficit. St. Mary's moved to 6-7 with the win — its second in a row that took overtime. 

Coronado 2, Cañon City 1

At Cañon City: It was all Cougars in the final two periods of their overtime win. 

Coronado went into the half with a one-goal deficit, but soon turned it into a tie before netting the winning goal shortly into overtime. It moved to a pristine 4-0 in league play. 

The Classical Academy 7, Mitchell 2

At Mitchell: The Titans made up for a loss to Atlas Prep in short order. 

The 1-0 shutout was The Classical Academy's first loss of the year, though it was a non-league contest. Still, it's outscored opponents 50-6 after the latest five-goal difference. 

Atlas Prep 10, Manitou Springs 0

Lamar 5, Colorado Springs Christian School 2

Thomas MacLaren 6, Colorado Springs School 1

Sierra 10, Elizabeth 0

Harrison 11, Woodland Park 1

Mesa Ridge 11, Widefield 0

Liberty 3, Air Academy 2

Cheyenne Mountain 2, Lewis-Palmer 0

Rampart 4, Pine Creek 0

