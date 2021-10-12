GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: League play hasn't started how they wanted, but the Trojans are making their way back.
Now at 2-4, Fountain-Fort Carson downed Vista Ridge in straight sets — its fifth consecutive win. Four more league matchups stand before the Trojans.
Coronado 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Coronado: Senior Elizabeth Berg, junior Millie Leonard and sophomore Hannah Walters led the way to another Cougar win.
The former accounted for a team-high seven kills while both Leonard and Walters had six. Coronado also piled up 14 service aces in the three-set sweep.
Pine Creek 3, Rampart 2
At Pine Creek: The Eagles made sure not to waste a home-court advantage.
Pine Creek moved to 11-4 with its win over formerly top-ranked Rampart. It was the Rams' first loss since dropping a pair in a tournament over homecoming weekend. The Eagles have split their last four, but captured wins over two tough opponents in Rampart and Cheyenne Mountain.
Woodland Park 3, Harrison 0
Limon 3, Calhan 2
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Lewis-Palmer 1
Discovery Canyon 3, Doherty 1
Vanguard 3, James Irwin 0
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0
Falcon 3, Mitchell 0
Elizabeth 3, Sand Creek 0
The Classical Academy 3, Sierra 0
Canon City 3, Widefield 0
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver 1, Palmer Ridge 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Mary’s 3, James Irwin 2
At James Irwin: It took two overtimes, but the Pirates finally struck gold.
Both the first and second halves saw each team net one, but fail to stretch the deficit. St. Mary's moved to 6-7 with the win — its second in a row that took overtime.
Coronado 2, Cañon City 1
At Cañon City: It was all Cougars in the final two periods of their overtime win.
Coronado went into the half with a one-goal deficit, but soon turned it into a tie before netting the winning goal shortly into overtime. It moved to a pristine 4-0 in league play.
The Classical Academy 7, Mitchell 2
At Mitchell: The Titans made up for a loss to Atlas Prep in short order.
The 1-0 shutout was The Classical Academy's first loss of the year, though it was a non-league contest. Still, it's outscored opponents 50-6 after the latest five-goal difference.
Atlas Prep 10, Manitou Springs 0
Lamar 5, Colorado Springs Christian School 2
Thomas MacLaren 6, Colorado Springs School 1
Sierra 10, Elizabeth 0
Harrison 11, Woodland Park 1
Mesa Ridge 11, Widefield 0
Liberty 3, Air Academy 2
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
Rampart 4, Pine Creek 0