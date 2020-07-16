Troy Daniels, the newest Denver Nugget, said he won’t use the NBA’s tip line to report any broken protocols inside the league’s Disney World bubble, but he had no issue dishing on his new teammates.
Daniels, who started the season with the Los Angeles Lakers and signed with Denver in March, praised All-NBA center Nikola Jokic and Bol Bol, a second-round pick like Jokic who also packs plenty of potential, while starting point guard Jamal Murray crashed the sixth-year guard’s Zoom teleconference with the media Thursday afternoon. But when it comes to ratting out an opposing player for leaving the bubble or slipping on the mask-wearing guideline, Daniels plans to go silent.
“I probably would never use it, to be honest with you,” Daniels said. “I guess it could be used, seen as being a deterrent from what’s going on, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to stay safe. I think for the most part, guys are really trying to follow the rules. We’re not trying to stir up any controversy between us and the league. We just want to come out here, play basketball and get paid.”
When it comes to getting paid, Jokic is second to only veteran Paul Millsap on the Nuggets’ payroll. As far as NBA centers go, Daniels said the Serb, who recently joined the team in Orlando, is second to none thanks in part to a passing ability that’s especially exciting for the career 39.6% three-point shooter.
“Best big in the league, man,” Daniels said. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to play with the best? ... He’s very talented. He can pass the ball, which I love as a shooter. He’s going to command a lot of double teams, which will open up things for me, and I just got to make shots. I’m looking forward to it.”
With continued hard work, Daniels said Bol will be cashing checks with sums much bigger than his current two-way contract that allowed him to float between the G League and NBA in his rookie season.
“Talented, talented, talented, talented. I mean, the kid, he has the intangibles not a lot of people are blessed with,” Daniels said. “If he can really take that and use it when he’s working out and work his tail off every day, the sky's the limit for that kid. He can literally shoot over anybody, can rebound, has touch around the rim, can handle the ball. He’s a really, really good player. He belongs in the NBA. He just has to sustain it.”
Back when the Nuggets spent training camp in Colorado Springs, the plan for Bol seemed to revolve around getting the 7-foot-2, 220-pounder’s body, which comes with a 7-foot-8 wingspan, healthy and ready for the physicality of the NBA after his lone college season at Oregon was cut short due to injury. It’s unclear if that plan has changed — Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not made available to the media Thursday — with the league looking to restart in a few weeks, but Bol plans to be ready whenever he gets his first shot in the NBA.
“I’ve really just been working on trying to get stronger, because that’s a big part of my game that’s missing,” Bol said. “I’ve just been working hard. I’m just staying ready for whatever happens.”
The native of Sudan added that he got some practice time as a small forward Thursday with players yet to arrive in Orlando. He also shared a plan for keeping his name off of the tip line.
“Really just playing video games, that’s about it,” Bol said of his time in the bubble.