1. The All-Star Game determined home-field advantage for the World Series from 2003-2016 as a reaction to the 2002 game in Milwaukee ending in a tie after both teams ran out of pitchers in the 11th inning. How many times did the team with home-field advantage win the World Series during the 14 years that the honor was earned by the team’s league winning the All-Star Game?
A. 6
B. 7
C. 8
D. 9
2. Catcher Ray Fosse was a 23-year-old in his first full season when he was bowled over at the plate by which Cincinnati Reds star who scored the winning run in the 11th inning in 1970. The play separated and fractured Fosse’s left shoulder, though the injuries weren’t discovered till later and he played the rest of July and August.
A. Joe Morgan
B. Dave Concepcion
C. Pete Rose
D. George Foster
3. Which former president was in the booth as a guest on the television broadcast when Bo Jackson led off the game with a home run? Jackson also stole a base that day and earned All-Star MVP. Later that year Jackson ran for 950 yards for the Los Angeles Raiders.
A. Richard Nixon
B. Jimmy Carter
C. Ronald Reagan
D. George H.W. Bush
4. Three pitchers share the All-Star Game record with three starts apiece. Who is not among those three?
A. Don Drysdale
B. Sandy Koufax
C. Lefty Gomez
D. Robin Roberts
5. Warren Spahn holds the all-time record for All-Star Game appearances for a pitcher with 17. Which all-time saves leader ranks second with 13?
A. Trevor Hoffman
B. Dennis Eckersley
C. Rollie Fingers
D. Mariano Rivera
6. Which Hall of Fame outfielder broke his arm in the 1950 All-Star Game while slamming into the wall in Comiskey Park to catch a line drive off the bat of Ralph Kiner?
A. Ted Williams
B. Mickey Mantle
C. Joe DiMaggio
D. Vic Wertz
7. Who is the only player to win back-to-back All-Star Game MVP awards, doing so in the past 10 years?
A. Eric Hosmer
B. Nolan Arenado
C. Miguel Cabrera
D. Mike Trout
8. Who became the first Rockies player to appear in an All-Star Game in the team’s first year as an expansion club in 1993?
A. Andres Galarraga
B. Joe Girardi
C. Dante Bichette
D. Eric Young
9. Who was the only Rockies pitcher to be named the starter for an All-Star Game?
A. German Marquez
B. Jason Jennings
C. Darryl Kyle
D. Ubaldo Jimenez
10. Who is the all-time leader with six All-Star Game home runs, all hit while he was with the St. Louis Cardinals?
A. Jack Clark
B. Albert Pujols
C. Jim Edmonds
D. Stan Musial
ANSWERS
1. D – The team with home-field advantage earned by its league’s win in an All-Star Game won nine of 14 World Series from 2003-2016. In that there were three Game 7s, with the road team winning two of them.
2. C – Rose knocked over Fosse in what remains perhaps the most famous play in All-Star Game history.
3. C – Regan was on the broadcast with Vin Scully and Tom Seaver when Jackson hit the home run.
4. B – Sandy Koufax started just one All-Star game, though he appeared in six.
5. D – Rivera pitched nine innings in All-Star Games and allowed no earned runs or walks. He had four All-Star Game saves, which is a record, as are his 652 saves in the regular season and 42 in the postseason.
6. A – Williams didn’t return until September, missing 65 games. He also missed three full seasons and most of two others while serving as a wartime pilot. Williams still managed to collect 2,654 hits, 521 home runs and an all-time MLB-best .482 on-base percentage.
7. D – Trout. Who else? Trout has earned three MVP awards in his first nine full seasons along with four runners-up. He has never finished out of the top five. In All-Star Game play, he’s been just as good. His 1.500 OPS is best in the game’s history among players with more than 10 plate appearances and he was the game’s MVP in 2014 and 2015.
8. A – Galarraga was the team’s lone All-Star that year as he won a batting title with a .370 batting average to go with 22 home runs and 98 RBIs. He popped out to shortstop in his lone plate appearance in the eighth inning.
9. D – Jimenez was 15-1 with a 2.20 ERA through 18 starts at the All-Star break in 2010 and earned the start for the National League.
10. D – Musial hit six home runs in 72 All-Star Game plate appearances. His 40 total bases are also tied for most in the game’s history with Willie Mays.