1. Over the past 35 Super Bowls — dating back to New England's loss to the Chicago Bears following the 1985 season — how many times have the Broncos or Patriots been the AFC representative?
A. 22
B. 18
C. 14
D. 10
2. In a span of 16 consecutive Super Bowls from 2004 through 2019, the quarterback for the AFC team was Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger ... with one exception. Who was that other quarterback from the AFC to start (and win) a Super Bowl?
A. Joe Flacco
B. Jake Plummer
C. Rich Gannon
D. Philip Rivers
3. Which Broncos quarterback has not started a playoff game against the Patriots?
A. Craig Morton
B. Jake Plummer
C. Tim Tebow
D. Peyton Manning
4. Which coach is not among the NFL's top three all-time in coaching victories?
A. Don Shula
B. George Halas
C. Tom Landry
D. Bill Belichick
5. The Broncos, at 13-10, are one of just two teams with a winning record against Bill Belichick in his career as a head coach. What is the other team?
A. New York Jets
B. Cleveland Browns
C. Seattle Seahawks
D. New York Giants
6. True or false: Bill Belichick was once an assistant coach with the Broncos?
A. True
B. False
7. True or false: Vic Fangio was once an assistant coach for New England?
A. True
B. False
8. Which Ohio college did Patriots receiver Julian Edelman attend?
A. Kent State
B. Ohio University
C. Ohio State
D. Toledo
9. Who was the last running back to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season for New England?
A. Sony Michel
B. Dion Lewis
C. LeGarrette Blount
D. Craig James
10. Which wide receiver leads Denver with 234 receiving yards?
A. Jerry Jeudy
B. Tim Patrick
C. Courtland Sutton
D. KJ Hamler
ANSWERS
1. B – More than 50 percent of the time (18 out of 35) since the mid-1980s the AFC has sent New England (11 times; six titles) or Denver(seven times; three titles) to the Super Bowl.
2. A – Flacco helped the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 3, 2013. Flacco played with the Broncos during the 2019 season.
3. A – Plummer, Manning and John Elway each own playoff victories over New England. Tebow started against New England on Jan. 14, 2012 as the Patriots won 45-10 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Morton started five playoff games for Denver, but never against the Patriots.
4. C – Landry ranks fourth with 250 victories, Belichick is ahead of him in third with 275. Shula is the all-time leader at 328 and Halas has 318.
5. D – The Giants are 5-4 against Belichick in his 26 years with the Browns and Patriots. Two of those victories came in the Super Bowl. Belichick spent 12 years as a Giants assistant, including six as defensive coordinator.
6. True – Belichick was a defensive assistant and special teams coach with Denver in 1978 under coach Red Miller for a Broncos team that went 10-6 and had the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense.
7. False – Fangio logged time as an assistant with seven teams before landing his first head-coaching gig with the Broncos, but was never with New England.
8. A – Edelman was drafted in the seventh round (232nd overall) in 2009 out of Kent State. His 617 career receptions rank behind only Wes Welker (672) in Patriots history.
9. C – Blount ran for 1,161 yards in 2016, the team's lone 1,000-yard season in the past eight years.
10. A – The rookie has 15 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Noah Fant ranks second on the team with 219 yards and receiver Tim Patrick is third with 209.