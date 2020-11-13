1. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and his Raiders counterpart Derek Carr were both acquired with second-round draft picks. In NFL history only one quarterback taken in the second round won a Super Bowl with the team that drafted him. Who was it?
A. Drew Brees
B. Brett Favre
C. Kenny Stabler
D. Nick Foles
2. Mike Shanahan served as a head coach of all but which of these teams?
A. Raiders
B. Broncos
C. Washington
D. 49ers
3. True or false: Vic Fangio worked as a defensive assistant under Jon Gruden at Tampa Bay?
True
False
4. Who is the Raiders’ all-time leader in yards-per carry among players with at least 100 rushing attempts?
A. Bo Jackson
B. Harvey Williams
C. Jalen Richard
D. Marcus Allen
5. John Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1969-78, is the all-time leader in winning percentage among coaches who logged at least 85 games. He went 103-32-7 for a .759 winning percentage. Who ranks second on the list?
A. Jon Gruden
B. Dan Reeves
C. John Fox
D. Vince Lombardi
6. With 223 rushing yards through eight games, Devontae Booker is on pace for 446 rushing yards this season. True or false: That figure would eclipse his previous season-best set with the Broncos during his four-year run in Denver.
True
False
7. From which Colorado Springs high school did Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson graduate?
A. Pine Creek
B. Rampart
C. The Classical Academy
D. Palmer
8. Which spot does Derek Carr occupy on the Raiders’ all-time passing yardage list?
A. 1
B. 2
C. 3
D. 4
9. Among past/present division AFC West foes, against which team do the Raiders own their best winning percentage?
A. Broncos
B. Chargers
C. Chiefs
D. Seahawks
10. In their last playoff meeting on Jan. 9, 1994, the Raiders topped the Broncos 42-24 behind three second-half rushing touchdowns from Napoleon McCallum. At which service academy did McCallum play collegiately?
A. Air Force
B. Army
C. Coast Guard
D. Navy
ANSWERS
1. C – Stabler was taken by the Raiders in the second round of the 1968 draft and won a Super Bowl with Oakland on Jan. 9, 1977. Favre and Brees each won Super Bowls as second-round picks, but not with the teams that initially selected them (Favre was taken by Atlanta, won with Green Bay; Brees was taken by San Diego, won with New Orleans).
2. D – Shanahan, best known in Colorado for taking the Broncos to a pair of Super Bowl titles, landed his first head-coaching stint with the Raiders from 1988-89. He was Denver’s head coach from 1995-2008 and led Washington from 2010-13. He was never San Francisco’s head coach, but he served as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator from 1992-94.
3. False – Fangio has worked for eight NFL franchises, but never under Gruden’s employment. Gruden has worked for five. The only team that has employed both was the 49ers, with Gruden serving as an offensive assistant in 1990 in his first NFL job and Fangio there from 2011-14 as the defensive coordinator.
4. A – Jackson averaged 5.4 yards per carry in a career that spanned from 1987-90. The two-sport star ran for 308 yards in four games against the Broncos with five touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry on 54 attempts. The Raiders went 3-1 in those games.
5. D – Lombardi’s .738 winning percentage (94-34-6) is second best to Madden’s.
6. False: Booker ran for a career-high 612 yards with the Broncos as a rookie in 2016. He rushed for 1,103 yards and added 872 yards with Denver across four seasons.
7. C – Carlson was a 2013 graduate of TCA and kicked in college at Auburn.
8. A – With 24,795, Carr ranks first on the Raiders’ all-time passing list ahead of Ken Stabler (19,078), Rich Gannon (17,585) and Daryle Lamonica (16,655). He needs 196 yards to pass Stabler (2,614) for most passing yards against the Broncos as a Raiders quarterback.
9. A – The Raiders are 64-53-2 all-time against Denver, a .546 winning percentage. Their percentage against the Chargers in a fraction lower at .545. It is .528 vs. Seattle and .450 against Kansas City.
10. D – McCallum ranks third in Navy history with 4,179 rushing yards, ranking behind fellow future NFL players Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry.