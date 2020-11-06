1. En route to capturing Super Bowl XXXIII over Atlanta on Jan. 31, 1999 the Broncos defeated three coaches in the postseason who finished in the top 20 all-time in wins and/or won multiple Super Bowls. Who among these did Denver NOT beat in that postseason?
A. Bill Parcells, then with the Jets
B. Jimmy Johnson, then with the Dolphins
C. Bill Cowher, then with Pittsburgh
B. Dan Reeves, then with Atlanta
2. The Broncos played four eventual Hall of Fame players in that victory over Atlanta – safety Steve Atwater, running back Terrell Davis, quarterback John Elway and tight end Shannon Sharpe. The Falcons played one. Who was he?
A. Morten Andersen, kicker
B. Jamal Anderson, running back
C. Cornelius Bennett, linebacker
D. Jessie Tuggle, linebacker
3. John Elway earned MVP honors in that Super Bowl victory, making him, at 38, the oldest to win the honor in what proved to be his final game. The distinction of oldest Super Bowl MVP now belongs to which player?
A. Demarcus Ware
B. Peyton Manning
C. Tom Brady
D. Julian Edelman
4. Dan Reeves coached the Broncos from 1981 through 1992, reaching three Super Bowls in tandem with quarterback John Elway. He also coached Atlanta from 1997-2003, ranking second all-time in Falcons history in coaching victories. Which team did he lead in the four seasons between those stints?
A. Dallas Cowboys
B. New York Jets
C. Buffalo Bills
D. New York Giants
5. True or false: Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has more career passing yards than John Elway?
True
False
6. Matt Ryan is Atlanta’s runaway all-time passing leader, throwing for more yards than the Nos. 2-4 quarterbacks on the list combined. Who ranks second on that list?
A. Steve Bartkowski
B. Chris Miller
C. Chris Chandler
D. Jeff George
7. The first round of the 2008 NFL Draft produced a deep crop that included first-team All Pros like Matt Ryan (taken third overall), Jake Long, Aqib Talib, Chris Johnson, Duane Brown and Jarod Mayo as well as longtime pros like Joe Flacco and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The Broncos picked 12th and nabbed the only two-time first-team All Pro of the first round by taking which player?
A. Ryan Clady
B. Jay Cutler
C. Demaryius Thomas
D. Jarvis Moss
8. Which former Air Force player recorded a safety for Atlanta in a playoff game?
A. Chad Hennings
B. Ben Garland
C. Bryce Fisher
D. Garrett Griffin
9. How many 3,000-yard passing seasons did Michael Vick have in his four full years at Atlanta’s primary starter at quarterback?
A. 0
B. 1
C. 2
C. 3
10. Since meeting in the Super Bowl following the 1998 season, which team has the better overall regular-season record?
Atlanta
Denver
ANSWERS
1. C – Cowher’s Steelers did not face the Broncos in that postseason. The rest did, with Denver beating the Dolphins (coached by Jimmy Johnson) 38-3 in the division round, the Jets (coached by Parcells) 23-10 in the conference championship game and the Falcons (coached by Reeves) 34-19 in the Super Bowl.
2. A – Anderson, one of two full-time kicker inducted into the Hall of Fame, was the lone member of that Falcons team enshrined in Canton, Ohio, at this point.
3. C – Brady’s Super Bowl MVP at 39 years old in 2017 is the new standard.
4. D – Reeves went 31-33 with the Giants over four seasons, reaching the playoffs only in his first year.
5. True – Ryan ranks ninth all-time with 53,648 passing yards. Elway is 10th at 51,475. A sign of the evolution of the game, Elway ranked second only to Dan Marino (now fifth) when he retired following the 1998 season.
6. A – Bartkowski, taken No. 1 overall in the 1975 draft (ahead of No. 2 pick Randy White and No. 4 Walter Payton – ouch) threw for 23,470 yards with the Falcons from 1975-1985. His record as a starter with Atlanta was 55-66.
7. A – Clady, taken out of Boise State, was twice a first-team All Pro selection and made four Pro Bowls with Denver as its left tackle from 2008 to 2014.
8. B – Garland was seeing time on the offensive and defensive line for the Falcons in the 2017 postseason and sacked Russell Wilson of Seattle for a sack in a wild card round playoff victory.
9. A – For all the highlight plays, three Pro Bowl appearances and solid record (38-28-1, including an 11-4 mark as the starter in 2004), Vick topped out at 2,936 passing yards in his time with Atlanta.
10. Denver has the better record at 191-152 since beating the Falcons in the Super Bowl. Atlanta is 171-172.