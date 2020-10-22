1. Who was Denver’s starting quarterback the last time the Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs?
A. Peyton Manning
B. Brock Osweiler
C. Trevor Siemian
D. Paxton Lynch
2. Kansas City rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the NFL in which statistic?
A. Rushing yards
B. Rushing touchdowns
C. Yards per carry
D. Yards from scrimmage
3. True or false: Drew Lock has a better W/L record through his first eight career starts than Patrick Mahomes?
True
False
4. True or false: The Colorado Rockies were one of the six teams reliever and famed dad Pat Mahomes pitched for between 1992 and 2003.
True
False
5. The Broncos have played in eight Super Bowls. The other three members of the current AFC West – the Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders – have combined to play in how many Super Bowls?
A. 6
B. 8
C. 10
D. 12
6. Defensive end Neil Smith made five Pro Bowl appearances with Kansas City and later won a pair of Super Bowls and earned a Pro Bowl nod with Denver. Which then-Big 8 program did he play for in the 1980s?
A. Colorado
B. Texas A&M
C. Nebraska
D. Missouri
7. A hit from Hall of Fame Denver safety Steve Atwater on which Kansas City running back during a Monday Night Football broadcast earned a place on the NFL’s 100 Greatest Plays?
A. Christian Okoye
B. Barry Word
C. Marcus Allen
D. Kimble Anders
8. Who is the only quarterback to lead the team in passing for a season with the Broncos and the Chiefs?
A. Len Dawson
B. Craig Morton
C. Steve Fuller
D. Steve DeBerg
9. Which player who earned multiple Pro Bowl appearances with the Chiefs did NOT later play for the Broncos?
A. Abner Haynes
B. Jamaal Charles
C. Dale Carter
D. Deron Cherry
10. Which former Kansas City player scored five touchdowns against the Broncos between 2002 and 2005, averaging 71 yards on those five scoring plays?
A. Dante Hall
B. Tamarick Vanover
C. Dexter McCluster
D. Tyreek Hill
ANSWERS
1. A. Manning threw for three touchdowns when Denver beat Kansas City 31-24 on Sept. 17, 2015.
2. D – Edwards-Helaire leads the NFL with 682 yards from scrimmage. He also ranks second in rushing yards with 505.
3. False – The Broncos are 5-3 in Lock’s eight career starts. The Chiefs were 7-1 in Mahomes’ first eight starts.
4. False – Mahomes pitched for Minnesota, the New York Mets, Boston, Texas, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh, retiring with a 42-39 record.
5. B – The Broncos have played in as many Super Bowls as their three division rivals combined. The Raiders have been in five (winning three – the same number as the Broncos), the Chiefs in two (winning in early 2020) and the Chargers have played in one.
6. C – Smith was a 1987 All-American with the Cornhuskers and was taken by Kansas City with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.
7. A – Okoye, the 255-pound “Nigerian Nightmare” known for bruising runs, was on the receiving end of Atwater’s famous hit.
8. D – DeBerg was the Broncos’ leading passer in 1982 before handing off the quarterback position to John Elway. DeBerg later started at quarterback for the Chiefs for four seasons, leading the team to playoff appearances in 1990 and 1991.
9. D – Cherry played his full 11-year career in the Chiefs’ defensive secondary. Haynes, a two-time first-team All Pro, played with Denver in 1965-66; Charles, the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher, ran for 296 yards with Denver in 2017; Carter, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler, intercepted two passes for Denver in 1999.
10. Hall, the "X-Factor,” scored against Denver from 97 yards (kickoff return) 93 (punt return), 75 (reception), 49 (reception) and 41 (reception).