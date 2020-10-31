1. Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is the all-time leading passer (by yards) against the Broncos, while his former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson is the leading rusher. Who is the all-time leading receiver against Denver?
A. Tony Gonzalez
B. Antonio Gates
C. Tim Brown
D. Jerry Rice
2. True or false: Broncos quarterback Drew Lock already has more career victories than former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf, taken by the Chargers in the 1998 draft after Peyton Manning went No. 1.
True
False
3. Which AFC West tight end is his team’s all-time leading receiver as measured by yardage?
A. Antonio Gates, Chargers
B. Tony Gonzalez, Chiefs
C. Shannon Sharpe, Broncos
D. A & B
4. The Chargers enter this game with a 2-4 record. What is their season scoring differential?
A. 0
B. -5
C. -18
D. -37
5. The Broncos enter this game with a 2-4 record. What is their season scoring differential?
A. 0
B. -5
C. -18
D. -37
6. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn spent how many seasons with Broncos as a player and coach?
A. 0
B. 3
C. 7
D. 10
7. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon ranks fourth all-time in Chargers franchise history with 4,240 rushing yards. Which running back does NOT rank ahead of him on the team’s all-time rushing list?
A. LaDainian Tomlinson
B. Eric Bieniemy
C. Paul Lowe
D. Marion Butts
8. True or false: The Broncos have more wins against the Chargers than any other franchise.
True
False
9. The Broncos and Chargers have met in the playoffs just once — a divisional round game won 24-17 by Denver. Who were the starting quarterbacks in the game?
A. Dan Fouts & Craig Morton
B. Stan Humphries & John Elway
C. Drew Brees & Jake Plummer
D. Philip Rivers & Peyton Manning
10. Colorado Springs native Vincent Jackson, who attended Northern Colorado, was drafted in the second round by the Chargers in 2005 and ranks 10th all-time in franchise history in receiving yards (4,754). He also ranks fourth all-time on Tampa Bay’s receiving list with 4,326 yards. Which high school did he attend?
A. Widefield
B. Mesa Ridge
C. Fountain-Fort Carson
D. Harrison
ANSWERS
1. C – Tim Brown caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards against Denver in his long career with the Raiders.
2. True – Leaf, known as one of the NFL’s biggest draft busts, recorded a 4-17 record as a starter from 1998-2001. Luck, the Broncos’ second-round pick in 2019 (42 overall) is 5-4 as a starter. Manning won 186 regular season games, including a 45-12 mark with the Broncos.
3. D – Gates (11,841) and Gonzalez (10,940) are the all-time leaders in receiving yards for the Chargers and Chiefs. Sharpe, with 8,439 yards, ranks third all-time with the Broncos behind Rod Smith (11,389) and Demaryius Thomas (9,055). Gonzalez (first), Gates (third) and Sharpe (fourth) are among the all-time leaders for receiving yards among tight ends, with Jason Witten ranking second.
4. B – The Chargers have scored 149 points and given up 154 points this season. Their losses have come by an average of 4.5 points, and two have come in overtime.
5. D – The Broncos have scored 116 points and have given up 153 points this season. Their losses have come by an average of 13 points.
6. C – Lynn was a special teams player with Denver in 1993 and from 1997-1999, appearing in 61 games and earning a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Broncos. He then served on coach Mike Shanahan’s staff from 2000-2002 as a special teams assistant in his first coaching assignment.
7. B – Bieniemy, a University of Colorado product and current offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, ran for 711 yards with the Chargers and checks in at No. 40 on the team’s all-time list. Tomlinson (12,490) ranks first, followed by Lowe (4,972) and Butts (4,297).
8. True – The Broncos are 67-52-1 all-time against the Chargers. The next two teams on the list are the Chiefs (54-66) and Raiders (53-64-2).
9. D – Manning and Rivers each threw for a pair of touchdowns as the Broncos advanced on Jan. 12, 2014. Denver eventually lost in the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks that season.
10. A – Widefield also produced, among others, Olympic runner Boris Berian and NFL safety Brian Walker and receiver Darryl Clack.