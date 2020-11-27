1. The Broncos and Saints have played 11 times (with Denver holding a 9-2 advantage). Which is the only franchise that existed prior to 1995 that the Broncos have played fewer times?
A. Arizona Cardinals
B. Dallas Cowboys
C. Detroit Lions
D. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Which father of a Broncos quarterback threw for 115 touchdowns in his career with the Saints?
A. Jack Elway
B. Archie Manning
C. Bob Griese
D. Phil Simms
3. The Saints won Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7, 2010 (also their lone appearance in a Super Bowl). Which team did they defeat?
A. Indianapolis Colts
B. New York Jets
C. San Diego Chargers
D. Denver Broncos
4. Taysom Hill played in college at which former Mountain West program?
A. Utah
B. TCU
C. BYU
D. Denver
5. Last week the Broncos snapped a five-game winning streak for the Dolphins. They’ll have a similar opportunity this week. How many consecutive games has New Orleans won?
A. 5
B. 6
C. 7
D. 8
6. Sean Payton is the winningest coach in Saints history with a regular-season record of 139-79. True or false: Payton’s regular-season win total with New Orleans is higher than Denver’s all-time leader Mike Shanahan amassed with the Broncos?
True
False
7. According to Pro-Football-Reference’s Approximate Value, University of Colorado product Stan Brock is the fourth-most valuable Saints player in franchise history behind Drew Brees, Rickey Jackson and Jahri Evans. What position did Brock play?
A. Offensive tackle
B. Defensive tackle
C. Punter
D. Safety
8. The Saints have two Air Force connections, as tight end Garrett Griffin is on the practice squad and Joe Lombardi is an assistant who coaches which position?
A. Offensive line
B. Quarterbacks
C. Linebackers
D. Defensive backs
9. True or false: The Broncos (4-6) rank outside the NFL’s top 20 in scoring offense and scoring defense?
True
False
10. True or false: The Saints (8-2) rank in the NFL’s top 10 in scoring offense and scoring defense?
True
False
ANSWERS
1. D – Tampa Bay, which entered the league in 1976, has played Denver 10 times. The expansion Houston Texans (8) and Carolina Panthers (5) have also faced them fewer times.
2. B – Archie Manning, father of Peyton and Eli, threw for 21,734 yards with New Orleans from 1971-82.
3. A – The Colts were led by quarterback Peyton Manning, a New Orleans native. The Saints won the game 31-17.
4. C – Hill threw for 43 and ran for 32 touchdowns in his career with the Cougars.
5. C – The Saints are riding a streak that includes wins over the Lions, Chargers, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, 49ers and Falcons.
6. True – Peyton’s 139 wins with the Saints are one more than Shanahan had in Denver, as he went 138-86. Both also have eight playoff victories with those teams.
7. A – Brock played 186 games, making 182 starts, at tackle for New Orleans from 1980-92 before finishing his career with San Diego from 1993-95. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1997 and later served as Army’s head coach in 2007-08.
8. B – Lombardi, a 1994 Air Force graduate and grandson of legendary coach Vince Lombardi, has coached Saints quarterbacks for 12 seasons across two stints since 2007.
9. True – The Broncos rank 28th in points scored on offense and 21st in points allowed on defense. They have been outscored by opponents by 61 points this season.
10. True – The Saints rank fifth in scoring offense and ninth in scoring defense. They have outscored opponents by 73 points this season.