1. What is the only active NFL franchise with fewer division titles than the Jets, who have six?
A. Baltimore Ravens
B. Atlanta Falcons
C. Jacksonville Jaguars
D. Detroit Lions
2. Who is the Jets’ all-time leader in passing yards?
A. Joe Namath
B. Ken O’Brien
C. Chad Pennington
D. Boomer Esiason
3. Which team did the Jets defeat in Super Bowl III after quarterback Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory?
A. Baltimore Colts
B. Miami Dolphins
C. New York Giants
D. Dallas Cowboys
4. Which former Air Force coach is the lone coach in Jets history with a career record above .500 (min. 16 games)?
A. Ben Martin
B. Bill Parcells
C. Ken Hatfield
D. Fisher DeBerry
5. Which NFL Hall of Famer and longtime Broncos safety played his final season with the Jets?
A. Louis Wright
B. Dennis Smith
C. Tom Jackson
D. Steve Atwater
6. The Broncos and Jets have met in the playoffs just once, with Denver winning 23-10 in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 17, 1999. Which of the following about the game was not true?
A. Vinny Testaverde passed for more than twice as many yards as John Elway
B. Terrell Davis rushed for 200 yards
C. The Broncos trailed 10-0 in the third quarter
D. Denver forced six turnovers and committed none
7. True or false: Tim Tebow appeared in NFL games for only the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.
True
False
8. With which team did wide receiver Brandon Marshall catch an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns in 2015?
A. Denver Broncos
B. Miami Dolphins
C. New York Jets
D. Chicago Bears
9. What is the combined record of Denver’s first three opponents?
A. 9-0
B. 8-1
C. 7-2
D. 6-3
10. Air Force graduate Zane Lewis is on the New York Jets practice squad. In college, the cornerback returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Both returns covered how many yards?
A. 1 yard
B. 25 yards
C. 50 yards
D. 99 yards
ANSWERS
1. C – Jacksonville has won just three division titles, the lowest tally among active franchises.
2. A – Namath, a product of a different era, had just three seasons in his career with 3,000-plus passing yards (none after the age of 25), yet remains the Jets’ all-time leader in the category with 27,057.
3. A – The Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in 1969 in what remains their lone Super Bowl victory and appearance.
4. B – Bill Parcells, Air Force’s coach in 1978, is the Jets’ winningest coach by percentage, going 29-19 (.600) from 1997-1999.
5. D – Atwater played 12 games for the Jets in 1999, the final season of the safety’s 11-year career.
6. C – Terrell Davis ran for 167 yards, not 200.
7. True – Tebow appeared in 23 games for the Broncos in 2010-11, then made 12 appearances for the Jets in 2012 in what turned out to be his last time to play in a game.
8. C – Marshall made Pro Bowls with the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears and Jets, but it was with New York that he led the league in touchdown receptions.
9. B – Tennessee and Pittsburgh are 3-0, while Tampa Bay is 2-1.
10. D – Lewis returned an interception 99 yards against Nevada in 2018 and again from 99 yards against Colorado State in 2019.